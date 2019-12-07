new

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Crawley Town at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon to stay off the bottom of League Two, but manager Mark Sampson will be disappointed with his side's lack of creativity in a scrappy affair.

Crawley's Bez Lubala had the best chance of the game when he went round goalkeeper Paul Farman, but he slipped and scuffed his shot wide.

Sampson made two changes to the side that beat Colchester on Tuesday night, with Scott Cuthbert and Tyler Denton replacing Tom Soares and Emmanuel Sonupe in the starting XI.

Stevenage saw most of the ball in the opening half an hour, but it was Crawley who went close to opening the scoring as Ashley Nadesan capitalised on a poor Terence Vancooten clearance, but his tame effort was easily saved by Farman.

Boro's best chance came through Jason Cowley as he beat two players on the edge of the box before seeing his powerful strike well saved by Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

The sides went into the break level, and in a second-half of few chances the away side missed a golden opportunity.

Bez Lubala was allowed too much time and space to run clear of the Stevenage defence and round Farman, but he slipped as he looked set to tap into an empty net, scuffing his shot wide.

Neither side could find a winner as they struggled to break each other down, but Morecambe's draw with Carlisle keeps Boro off the bottom of the table.