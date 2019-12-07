Advanced search

new

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

PUBLISHED: 17:01 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 07 December 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage drew 0-0 with Crawley Town at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon to stay off the bottom of League Two, but manager Mark Sampson will be disappointed with his side's lack of creativity in a scrappy affair.

Crawley's Bez Lubala had the best chance of the game when he went round goalkeeper Paul Farman, but he slipped and scuffed his shot wide.

Sampson made two changes to the side that beat Colchester on Tuesday night, with Scott Cuthbert and Tyler Denton replacing Tom Soares and Emmanuel Sonupe in the starting XI.

You may also want to watch:

Stevenage saw most of the ball in the opening half an hour, but it was Crawley who went close to opening the scoring as Ashley Nadesan capitalised on a poor Terence Vancooten clearance, but his tame effort was easily saved by Farman.

Boro's best chance came through Jason Cowley as he beat two players on the edge of the box before seeing his powerful strike well saved by Crawley goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

The sides went into the break level, and in a second-half of few chances the away side missed a golden opportunity.

Bez Lubala was allowed too much time and space to run clear of the Stevenage defence and round Farman, but he slipped as he looked set to tap into an empty net, scuffing his shot wide.

Neither side could find a winner as they struggled to break each other down, but Morecambe's draw with Carlisle keeps Boro off the bottom of the table.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

new Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

new Sampson left fuming as Boro rue missed chances in stalemate with Walsall

new Stevenage boss Sampson vows to clear his name after FA racism charge

new 'We have to start turning performances into wins,' says Boro boss Sampson

new Stevenage boss Sampson hit with FA charge for using racist language

Most read stories

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang 'with national reach'

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Video Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage drug dealer jailed after police investigation brings down gang ‘with national reach’

Neil Falanga has been jailed for six years for dealing class A drugs as part of a gang. Police seized heroin, cocaine and cash as part of their operation. Picture: Courtesy of Leicestershire police.

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Plans to turn Stevenage hotel into addiction rehab centre sparks concern

There is a proposal to turn the Abbington Hotel on Stevenage's Hitchin Road into a residential rehabilitation centre for addicts. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Concerns grow for missing 41-year-old woman from Stevenage

Police are appealing for help to find missing 41-year-old Martine Blair from Stevenage. Picture: Herts police

Have you seen this wanted man after Hitchin assault?

Herts police launch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

Scott Cuthbert of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Woolmer Green care home reins in Christmas with festive bazaar

Jessicia and Abbie Fletcher with Stewart Dingley at the Monread Lodge Care Home Christmas Bazaar. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town: Boro take point from scrappy encounter

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Festive season safety advice offered to Hitchin shoppers

NHDC, Herts police and Settle organised a saftey advise event in Hitchin town centre. Picture: NHDC

Letchworth community allotment planned to help families go green

A vacant space at Woolgrove Allotments has been converted into a free community allotment for families. Picture: monkeybusinessimages
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists