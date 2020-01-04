new
Stevenage 0-0 Colchester United player ratings: Farman saves the day for battling Boro
PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 January 2020
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
10-man Stevenage battled to a point at they drew 0-0 with Colchester United in League Two on Saturday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.
Paul Farman - 8.5
Elliott List - 7
Paul Digby - 7.5
Ben Nugent - 7.5
Chris Stokes - 6.5
Tom Soares - 4
You may also want to watch:
Dean Parrett - 5
Charlie Lakin - 7.5
Craig Mackail-Smith - 6.5
Ben Kennedy - 6.5
Kelland Watts - 5.5
Substitutes
Michael Timlin - 5.5
Tyler Denton - 6.5
Alex Revell - 6