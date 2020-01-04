Advanced search

Stevenage 0-0 Colchester United player ratings: Farman saves the day for battling Boro

PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 January 2020

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Paul Farman of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

10-man Stevenage battled to a point at they drew 0-0 with Colchester United in League Two on Saturday afternoon. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings from the Lamex.

Paul Farman - 8.5

Elliott List - 7

Paul Digby - 7.5

Ben Nugent - 7.5

Chris Stokes - 6.5

Tom Soares - 4

Dean Parrett - 5

Charlie Lakin - 7.5

Craig Mackail-Smith - 6.5

Ben Kennedy - 6.5

Kelland Watts - 5.5

Substitutes

Michael Timlin - 5.5

Tyler Denton - 6.5

Alex Revell - 6

