St Albans City 0-0 Stevenage: Offside flag frustrates Boro in pre-season draw
PUBLISHED: 16:51 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 13 July 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage saw two goals ruled out as they drew 0-0 with St Albans City in a pre-season friendly at Clarence Park on Staurday afternoon.
Boro's first-half side was a strong one, with new signing Tyler Denton making his first appearance for the club.
Stevenage made a bright start and thought they had taken the lead inside in the first minute.
Good build-up play on the left ended with Charlie Carter firing at goal and Danny Newton tapping the ball home, but the offside flag went up on the far side to rule the effort out.
Boro looked the better of the two sides against their National League South opposition, but despite knocking the ball around nicely, they failed to create any clear cut chances.
Tom Bender went close for the Saints with a 25-yard drive that whizzed over Paul Farman's cross bar, and Joe Iaciofano then nearly gave the home side the lead as he curled just past the post.
Down the other end, Newton saw his close range effort cleared off the line after Stevenage broke with pace down the left thanks to a clever flick from Denton.
In a drab second-half which saw a number of changes, Kurtis Guthrie thought he'd put Boro in front with just 15 minutes left when he tapped home Andronicos Georgiou's cross, but again, the offside flag was up to rule it out.
St Albans thought they'd won it when Sam Merson broke clear and got his effort past Farman, but his shot rolled agonisingly wide of the post as the game end goalless.