Sonupe ready to take Boro chance as attacker relishes new role

PUBLISHED: 12:18 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:21 01 August 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

After a 'frustrating' first season at the Lamex, Stevenage attacker Emmanuel Sonupe is excited to get the new League Two campaign underway.

Having joined from Kidderminster Harriers last summer, the 23-year-old found chances hard to come by until being given an opportunity by boss Dino Maamria towards the back end of the season.

"It was a bit frustrating," he told CometSport.

"Obviously as a footballer you want to play as many games as possible and the season was quite stop-start because I was playing - which I'm grateful for - but I was coming off the bench.

"There comes a point where if I wanted to impact the game like I can, then I needed to be starting games.

"I started games towards the back end of the season and that's when I was at my happiest."

The opportunity came as Boro changed to a back three system, which meant a new central role for Sonupe.

"It's a weird one because I haven't played there much in my career, but I'm enjoying it," he said.

"I'm much more involved in the game and getting more touches.

"When you are out wide, you can find yourself not touching the ball for a decent amount of time.

"Playing central is something I'm enjoying. The gaffer has given me the licence to get forward, score goals."

The former Tottenham youth product is relishing the new role and new season as he aims to produce more in the final third.

But Sonupe is under no illusion of how important the upcoming campaign will be for him, adding: "It's a massive season for me.

"Last season was my first proper season in the Football League and this season hopefully I'll get a few more starts and really push on.

"It's a different level from the Conference, but I'm enjoying it. This is going to be a massive season, but I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm just going into the season trying to be as effective as possible, scoring and assisting as much as I can.

"Obviously that will help the team so the better I do my job the better we will do."

Sonupe hopes those goals will help Stevenage to promotion, adding: "We got 70 points last season, which was a big achievement, and I think the aim this year is just to build on that.

"We missed out on the play-offs by a point so the aim this season is just to build on that and get as many points as possible."

