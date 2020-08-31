Advanced search

Positives shine through despite Boro’s exit from Carabao Cup on penalties

PUBLISHED: 17:55 31 August 2020

Scott Cuthbert says there were plenty of poitives for Stevenage in their Carabao Cup exit to Portsmouth. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Scott Cuthbert says there were plenty of poitives for Stevenage in their Carabao Cup exit to Portsmouth. Picture: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Their Carabao Cup adventure for the new season may already be over after a penalty shoot-out defeat at home to Portsmouth but there was nothing but positives to be taken from the game according to Stevenage’s Scott Cuthbert.

He scored Boro’s third on 29 minutes, following strikes from Elliot List and Charlie Carter, and at that point it had given them a 3-1 lead over the well-fancied League One opponents.

One back on the stroke of half-time halved the gap and the scores were tied on 51 minutes but Boro then defended resolutely to force the deciding penalties, which Pompey won 3-1.

But the defender was still delighted with the effort.

He said: “Naturally we’re quite disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded, especially the one just before half-time, but you saw from the first whistle what we are going to be about this year.

“We’ve got some real threats in the attacking areas and we’re going to play with an intensity and press and win the ball higher up the pitch.

“To put it into context, they were close to winning promotion to the Championship so they are a good side.”

That positivity is something that has been drilled into them from day one as manager Alex Revell looks to stamp his style on the team.

And the 33-year-old Cuthbert says the change is a mindset has been a breath of fresh air.

He said: “It has been very clear from the very first moment of pre-season. We’re going to have a clear way of playing and everybody knows what they are doing.

“We’re all on board with that and it was a great start to get us the two-goal lead.

“It’s something we’ve not been used to over the past year but it is a positive that we are scoring goals.

“It has been great since the moment we came back. The extended break gave everybody a chance to sit down and reflect on what had gone on last year.

“Every day we come in work hard and we enjoy it.

“The gaffer has brought in players that have added to the group and there is a real togetherness this year.

“Everybody around the club and in the town have had some heart-in-mouth moments in terms of our future and we are absolutely desperate for the season to start.”

