new

Sampson wants Stevenage to pose Port Vale problems with Boro set for tricky away test

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Mark Sampson wants his Stevenage side to ask Port Vale questions as they travel to Vale Park looking for back to back wins in League Two on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Boro picked up their first league win against Grimsby last Saturday, and they will be eyeing consecutive wins when they face John Askey's men.

Vale will pose a difficult test though, having not lost at home this season.

Sampson is aware of this, but he wants Boro to pose them questions as he looks for another three points to move them further away from the bottom of the table.

"They are a very good side at this level with an excellent home record," he told CometSport.

"They come into this game unbeaten at home, they are a team who are very effective at set-pieces, a team who are resilient defensively and don't concede many goals.

You may also want to watch:

"But, like a lot of teams in this league, you know every Saturday it's the team that turns up, who works the hardest and works the most who gives themselves the best chance of winning.

"We have to make sure that we are the best in terms of those areas on Saturday.

"It's about making decisions on what the opposition gives us and asking some questions back.

"We've prepared for that this week. We know Port Vale are an excellent team, very effective in certain areas of the pitch, but we've got to make sure we show the things we are good at."

Sampson revealed that the mood in the Stevenage camp is a positive one after the win over Grimsby and the Leasing.com Trophy triumph against Wycombe.

He believes that positivity will lead to Boro expressing themselves more, saying: "This week we've had a spring in our step, with players feeling more positive, more confident but still understanding all the things we need to do on a Saturday to give ourselves a chance of winning matches.

"On the back of those two results, the players can express themselves a bit more and feel more confident to make those decisions.

"That clarity is there now and we want to make sure this team is light, bright and clear on what they need to do."