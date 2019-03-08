Advanced search

Sampson wants Stevenage job as caretaker boss reveals desire to build project at Boro

PUBLISHED: 12:20 18 October 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson has revealed he wants the job full-time and expressed a desire to build a long-term project at the Lamex.

Sampson took interim charge following the sacking of Dino Maamria in September, and he guided the club to their first League Two win of the season against Grimsby on Saturday.

Performances have also improved, with Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace backing the 37-year-old, but he's yet to be given the job full-time.

Speaking to CometSport, Sampson revealed his desire to take permanent charge and start building a project at the Lamex.

"I've been asked by the chairman to do a job for the football club, I'm delighted to do it and of course I want to be here for a long time," he said.

"My history shows me that I'm a project man, I want to build something. All the clubs and organisations I've been at I've built something.

"That's what I'm passionate about, being part of a project that you feel you can make a significant difference to.

"I want to do that in the long-term here, but all I can do at the moment is focus day to day.

"I said to the players our mentality is WNG, win the next game. We've got to make sure our focus every day is on the next game."

Sampson has enjoyed his time in charge so far, adding: "I love it. I've loved every minute since I've been at the football club.

"The supporters have been fantastic, behind the scenes the stadium staff and the chairman have been fantastic, and most importantly I'm working with a great group of players and staff.

"As I said right from the start, every decision I make is in the best interest of the football club long-term.

"I'll continue to do that and we've made great progress.

"The feel around the place is very different from what it was a month ago.

"The performances I believe have improved significantly, the fitness levels of the players have already improved significantly and some players have really shown huge improvement in a short space of time."

