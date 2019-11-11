Advanced search

new

Sampson praises Stevenage spirit after battling to FA Cup replay

PUBLISHED: 13:26 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:26 11 November 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson praised his side's character and resilience as they earned an FA Cup First Round replay against League One high-flyers Peterborough after a 1-1 draw at the Lamex on Saturday.

Despite losing Kelland Watts and Dean Parrett to injury in the first 10 minutes, Boro battled hard and took the lead on 55 minutes through Elliott List.

But, with just 12 minutes left to play, a superb strike from Marcus Maddison levelled the game, with the tie to now be decided by a replay at London Road.

Despite conceding late on, Sampson was full of praise for his men as they earned a draw against a side that sit third in League One.

"We are obviously disappointed to concede late. I thought the character of the team was outstanding today," he said.

"In that first half in particular, to lose two key players in the first ten minutes, and having to re--shuffle tactically.

"I think we had about six players over the course of the ninety who played in different positions within a different shape.

You may also want to watch:

"Like I said, against an excellent Peterborough team with some outstanding individuals, who are very well coached."

"I thought the character and resilience of the team was outstanding.

"We did more than enough to win. Not only in terms of the way we defended, but the way we threatened consistently on the counter attack.

"You always felt that when we did get the ball, we looked a real danger."

"Defensively, I am not sure they caused us any real problems other than potential crossing situations.

"It keeps this run going now. One defeat in eight. Five home games without defeat.

"You can feel that this is a team now that know how to grind out results.

"We were very close to a win, but not close enough for our liking."

Other Stevenage FC News

new Sampson praises Stevenage spirit after battling to FA Cup replay

new Stevenage v Oldham postponed due to international call ups - delaying Maamria's Lamex return

new FA CUP - Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough: Boro battle to take League One opponents to replay

new Point a positive for Sampson as Stevenage draw with Scunthorpe

new Joel Byrom column: 'We dominated the game and looked like the only team who wanted to win'

new Sampson hails 'class' Stevenage fans as they roar Boro over the line in vital Morecambe win

Most read stories

Updated Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Stevenage woman has major surgery in bid to stop mesh implant agony

Carole Davies says she has been in agony since having a mesh implant inserted 12 years ago. Picture: DANNY LOO

'Disease changed our lives forever' says Hitchin dad on son's meningitis

Jeff Brown, with his wife Bharathi and 10-year-old son Jothi. Picture: MRF

Man and teenage boy sustain 'serious' stab wounds in Stevenage

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Stevenage woman has major surgery in bid to stop mesh implant agony

Carole Davies says she has been in agony since having a mesh implant inserted 12 years ago. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Disease changed our lives forever’ says Hitchin dad on son’s meningitis

Jeff Brown, with his wife Bharathi and 10-year-old son Jothi. Picture: MRF

Man and teenage boy sustain ‘serious’ stab wounds in Stevenage

Trains are disrupted on Cambridge routes due to a person being hit. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Sampson praises Stevenage spirit after battling to FA Cup replay

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019

Stevenage v Oldham postponed due to international call ups – delaying Maamria’s Lamex return

Mark Sampson (left) and former Stevenage boss Dino Maamria. Picture: TGS Photo

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Stevenage and North Herts gather to honour the armistice

Stevenage's Remembrance Sunday service in the Old Town. Picture: Margesson Photography

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists