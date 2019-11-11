new

Sampson praises Stevenage spirit after battling to FA Cup replay

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson praised his side's character and resilience as they earned an FA Cup First Round replay against League One high-flyers Peterborough after a 1-1 draw at the Lamex on Saturday.

Despite losing Kelland Watts and Dean Parrett to injury in the first 10 minutes, Boro battled hard and took the lead on 55 minutes through Elliott List.

But, with just 12 minutes left to play, a superb strike from Marcus Maddison levelled the game, with the tie to now be decided by a replay at London Road.

Despite conceding late on, Sampson was full of praise for his men as they earned a draw against a side that sit third in League One.

"We are obviously disappointed to concede late. I thought the character of the team was outstanding today," he said.

"In that first half in particular, to lose two key players in the first ten minutes, and having to re--shuffle tactically.

"I think we had about six players over the course of the ninety who played in different positions within a different shape.

"Like I said, against an excellent Peterborough team with some outstanding individuals, who are very well coached."

"I thought the character and resilience of the team was outstanding.

"We did more than enough to win. Not only in terms of the way we defended, but the way we threatened consistently on the counter attack.

"You always felt that when we did get the ball, we looked a real danger."

"Defensively, I am not sure they caused us any real problems other than potential crossing situations.

"It keeps this run going now. One defeat in eight. Five home games without defeat.

"You can feel that this is a team now that know how to grind out results.

"We were very close to a win, but not close enough for our liking."