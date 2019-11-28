new

Sampson left fuming as Boro rue missed chances in stalemate with Walsall

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Peterborough United, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Lamex Stadium on 9th November 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage were left to rue missed chances on Saturday as they drew 0-0 with fellow League Two strugglers Walsall, leaving caretaker boss Mark Sampson fuming.

Boro managed 17 shots at the Bescot Stadium, but only got two on target as they took a point back to Hertfordshire.

Sampson knows that it could have been all three and was clearly frustrated when speaking after the full-time whistle.

"I think although we were by far the better team in the first-half and had chances to score in the second-half, we are not doing enough to finish these games off," he said.

"That is where we are at the moment. We've got to be more ruthless. Our goalkeeper sets that example, he doesn't want to be beaten and we've got to have that mindset in the opposition box, someone has to say 'I'm going to be the man who takes responsibility and puts the ball in the back of the net'.

"We need to do more in that part of the pitch, it's as simple as that."

A lack of goals has been Stevenage's main problem this season, scoring just 12 so far - a League Two low.

Sampson says that work will be done to improve the finishing over the next 10 days.

"There is going to be some hard work done over the next 10 days," he said.

"We need to find the net, it's as simple as that.

"We can't create the moments we are creating and not put the ball in the back of the net.

"We should have come in at half-time 3-0 up, have the game over and walk away from here with three points, but we are not doing that.

"We've got to be better at finishing teams off. We have to get some real hard work done to make sure that if we are anywhere near that level we have to finish teams off."

The draw means Boro stay off the bottom of League Two and out of the relegation zone, but are only above basement side Morecambe on goal difference.

Stevenage are without a game this weekend after being knocked out of the FA Cup, but they are in action on Tuesday when they face Colchester in the second round of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Their next League Two game is at home to Crawley Town on Saturday, December 7.