Advanced search

new

Sampson issues passionate call for togetherness as winless Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

PUBLISHED: 19:15 28 September 2019 | UPDATED: 19:15 28 September 2019

Mark Sampson of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Mark Sampson of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Interim Stevenage boss Mark Sampson has issued a passionate rallying cry after Boro continued their winless start to the League Two season with a 1-1 draw against Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.

Stevenage looked on course to pick up their first victory of the season thanks to Jason Cowley's 8th minute goal, but Sam Smith equalised with seven minutes to play.

Having failed to win any of their opening 11 games, Sampson believes that togetherness is key in turning their form around and thanked the supporters for their efforts.

"They've been great. They've come in their numbers and been right behind the team," he told CometSport.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got to continue to do that.

"There's only one way to get out of this, and that is together, it's as simple as that.

"If we start picking sides and getting on the players it's not going to help anyone.

"We've got to be brave enough to say that this is not where we wanted to be at this point in the season, but only us, the whole group, the supporters, the stadium staff, the players, we are the only ones who can get us going again so we've got to stick together.

"We've got to believe that if we stick together anything is possible."

Other Stevenage FC News

new Sampson issues passionate call for togetherness as winless Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

new 'Willingness to get first win cost us,' says Stevenage boss Sampson after Cambridge draw

new Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United player ratings: Carter and Cowley shine in frustrating derby draw

new Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United: Derby heartbreak for winless Boro after late leveller

new Joel Byrom column: 'Beating Cambridge is the perfect time to get our first win'

New St Albans City star Andronicos promises 'we'll put it right in replay'

Most read stories

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Travellers set up camp in Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Tesco parking website used by Stevenage store hauled offline for data breach

The website used by customers to validate parking at Tesco Extra in Stevenage town centre has been shut down due to a data breach. Picture: Danny Loo.

Driver tasered by police in Stevenage

Police tasered a man in Stevenage after the vehicle he was driving collided with two other vehicles.

Travellers set up camp in Hitchin park

Travellers are occupying Walsworth Common in Hitchin. Picture: Callum Williams

Olympian to open new Aldi store in Letchworth

The new store on Avenue One will be the first Aldi in Letchworth. Picture: Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Sampson issues passionate call for togetherness as winless Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

Mark Sampson of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

‘Willingness to get first win cost us,’ says Stevenage boss Sampson after Cambridge draw

Mark Sampson of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

World’s biggest real ale festival coming to a Wetherspoon near you in October

You can sample international beers from Italy, Australia, the USA and even Guam at Wetherspoon's real ale festival. Picture: J D Wetherspoon

Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United player ratings: Carter and Cowley shine in frustrating derby draw

Charlie Carter of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

Stevenage 1-1 Cambridge United: Derby heartbreak for winless Boro after late leveller

Jason Cowley of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists