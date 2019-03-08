new

Sampson issues passionate call for togetherness as winless Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

Interim Stevenage boss Mark Sampson has issued a passionate rallying cry after Boro continued their winless start to the League Two season with a 1-1 draw against Cambridge on Saturday afternoon.

Stevenage looked on course to pick up their first victory of the season thanks to Jason Cowley's 8th minute goal, but Sam Smith equalised with seven minutes to play.

Having failed to win any of their opening 11 games, Sampson believes that togetherness is key in turning their form around and thanked the supporters for their efforts.

"They've been great. They've come in their numbers and been right behind the team," he told CometSport.

"We've got to continue to do that.

"There's only one way to get out of this, and that is together, it's as simple as that.

"If we start picking sides and getting on the players it's not going to help anyone.

"We've got to be brave enough to say that this is not where we wanted to be at this point in the season, but only us, the whole group, the supporters, the stadium staff, the players, we are the only ones who can get us going again so we've got to stick together.

"We've got to believe that if we stick together anything is possible."