new

Sampson hails 'class' Stevenage fans as they roar Boro over the line in vital Morecambe win

Delight for Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson was quick to praise the club's supporters after they helped Boro to victory in their must-win game against Morecambe at the bottom of League Two on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both sides were in desperate need of victory as they battle against the drop, and it was the home team who got it, with Scott Cuthbert heading the winner on 81 minutes to secure a 1-0 win.

Stevenage were roared on by the crowd at the Lamex, and it didn't go unnoticed by Sampson, who told CometSport: "They are class.

You may also want to watch:

"The supporters are a really great bunch.

"I could only imagine how tough it is being a Stevenage fan this season, but I just want to thank them really because it does make such a difference to everyone, the players, the staff, it's huge.

"You can't underestimate the importance of the supporters getting behind the team.

"In a game like today we absolutely needed them and that result was for them."

Sampson hopes that level of support continues, adding: "They've been top, top, top, top class since I've come in and long may that continue because we are going to need their support right through to game 46."