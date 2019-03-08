Advanced search

Sampson devastated as late goal leaves Boro rock bottom

PUBLISHED: 17:12 23 October 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson was left devastated by Boro's late 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town in League Two on Tuesday night, lamenting the errors that cost them a point.

Sampson's men looked set to share the spoils at the County Ground, but Eoin Doyle got the winner in the 90th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area.

Boro had been on course to climb off the bottom of the table, with fellow strugglers Morecambe defeated by Forest Green Rovers, but the late goal left them propping up the rest of League Two and the Football League.

It was a crushing blow for Sampson, who told CometSport: "It was devastating.

"It was a real tough one to take in terms of conceding not only at the time we did, but in the manner we did.

"It was a real bad, bad goal to concede.

"We defended well in terms of being in good shape all night, we defended well one v one, but them we just made some real bad individual errors at a really important time in the game.

"I'm just devastated that we worked so hard to get ourselves into a position to get a point or a chance to win the game, and then concede in the manner we did.

"We've got to be better, we've got to defend one v one, track runners, stop crosses. We did it all night but we didn't do it at the critical moment.

"It's devastating. We came here, had 10 shots, had chances to score, limited them to half chances, but we know in big moments you've got to step up and we didn't."

