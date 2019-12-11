Advanced search

Sampson demands better as Boro draw with Crawley Town

PUBLISHED: 17:47 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:48 11 December 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Stevenage interim boss Mark Sampson had demanded more from his side after a disappointing display in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Crawley Town at the Lamex.

Despite seeing more of the ball, Boro failed to create any clear-cut chances as they picked up a point to stay off the bottom of League Two.

Sampson was far from pleased, though, telling CometSport: "We are disappointed with today.

"The level of performance was not where we need it to be. We obviously have not been at home for a while. We wanted to come home and show the level of performance we have been putting in away from home, but we did not do it.

"We were not good enough, it is as simple as that. The standards we want, the standards we expect, that is not the level we need to be at.

"We have made it very clear now that, as a group, we have to be better than that at home. People cannot come here and feel like they are in the game.

"We have got to be more aggressive, more front-foot. We have got to create more chances, got to do better with our final passes.

"We have got to defend and have more intensity in our game. Big learnings today, but we have got to be better than the levels shown today, that is for sure."

There were positives for Sampson, though, with Boro keeping a fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league.

"We are a very resolute and solid team now defensively. That is the number of clean sheets," he said.

"There were some moments on the counter attack, we looked in control defensively in the main.

"There are positives in terms of clean sheets, another clean sheet and Morecambe chucked into that as well.

"We have to be better in that final third, simple as that. The onus is on us now to be better."

