Sampson demands angry Stevenage for clash with Crewe after Newport frustration

Interim Stevenage boss Mark Sampson wants Boro to take their anger from Saturday's frustrating 1-1 draw with Newport County into his final game in charge this weekend against Crewe Alexandra.

Emmanuel Sonupe gave Stevenage a 12th-minute lead at Rodney Parade, and it looked like they would hold on for all three points, but former Boro striker Jamille Matt equalised in the 91st minute.

Sampson was frustrated with the errors that led to the goal, saying: "That was a real tough one to take.

"We concede a goal with more or less the last kick of the game which is a real tough blow.

"The work ethic and the resilience of the players is all there, but we made a really bad decision at a really important moment and it cost us. We've got to do better.

"Ultimately it's about not letting games get to that situation and making sure we put games to bed.

"That moment cost us at the end. For large parts of the game everything went to plan, but a moment, an error cost us two points when we could have come away with three. We had enough to win it."

Sampson will take charge of the club for the final time against Crewe on Saturday before he makes way for the returning Graham Westley and reverts to his previous role as coach.

He wants to see the anger and frustration from the draw with Newport taken into Saturday's clash at the Lamex.

"The players are on the floor in the changing room," he said after the Newport game.

"We've got to use that anger now and unleash that on Crewe next week.

"That anger we are feeling today from the hard work we've put in, the determination we've put in and get straight into that game against Crewe on Saturday and win it.

"We've got to be ready to go again."

Sampson has won just twice since taking over from Dino Maamria in September, with Boro still languishing near the bottom of the League Two table in 23rd.

He will return to his role as coach at the Lamex and will be among Graham Westley's staff for his fourth spell at the club.

Westley's first game in charge will be against Forest Green Rovers on Boxing Day.