Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 14:38 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 03 August 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Emmanuel Sonupe of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Stevenage lost 2-0 away at Salford on Saturday afternoon in their opening League Two fixture of the season. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.

Stevenage

Paul Farman - 6.5

Luther James-Wildin - 5.5

Scott Cuthbert - 5.5

Jamie Fielding - 6

Terence Vancooten - 6.5

Chris Stokes - 4

Tom Soares - 5

Dean Parrett - 5

Arthur Iontton - 4.5

Emmanuel Sonupe - 5

Kurtis Guthrie - 5

Substitutes

Paul Taylor - 6

Danny Newton - 5

Noor Husin - 5

