Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 14:38 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:38 03 August 2019
©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468
Stevenage lost 2-0 away at Salford on Saturday afternoon in their opening League Two fixture of the season. Read on for Dan Mountney's player ratings.
Stevenage
Paul Farman - 6.5
Luther James-Wildin - 5.5
Scott Cuthbert - 5.5
Jamie Fielding - 6
Terence Vancooten - 6.5
Chris Stokes - 4
Tom Soares - 5
Dean Parrett - 5
Arthur Iontton - 4.5
Emmanuel Sonupe - 5
Kurtis Guthrie - 5
Substitutes
Paul Taylor - 6
Danny Newton - 5
Noor Husin - 5