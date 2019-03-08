new

Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Disappointing Boro lose League Two opener

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage lost 2-0 againt Salford in their opening League Two game of the season on Saturday afternoon after a disappointing display at the Peninsula Stadium.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe tapped home the opener on 28 minutes to score Salford's first ever Football League goal, before he doubled their lead on 48 minutes with another close range finish.

Paul Farman was called into action twice early on, getting down well to keep Ibou Touray's near post drive out, before making a superb save to tip Adam Rooney's powerful strike onto the crossbar.

Down the other end, Boro were frustrated by the referee and the offside flag as Emmanuel Sonupe went down in the area under pressure from Nathan Pond, only to see his penalty appeal turned away.

He then tucked home what he thought was the opener, only to be thwarted by the offside flag.

The flag didn't save Stevenage on 28 minutes as their defence switched off, allowing Rooney to break clear down the right and cross for Dieseruvwe to tuck home and make it 1-0.

Salford went into the break ahead, and they doubled their lead not long after the interval when the striker got his second, battling inside the box before smashing past Farman.

The striker should have had his hat-trick when he beat Scott Cuthbert inside the box, but he could only toe poke wide when well placed.

Chances were at a premium for Boro and Chris Stokes came closest to getting them back in the game when his header hit the post, but they never found a way back.

Dino Maamria will no doubt be demanding a better performance from his side next weekend when Exeter City visit the Lamex.