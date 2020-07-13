New Marshall in town as Stevenage make Ross their fourth summer signing

New Stevenage signing Ross Marshall challenges Jefferson Louis during Maidstone United's 1-0 defeat at St Albans City in March. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Ross Marshall is the latest non-league star to jump across to Alex Revell’s new-look Stevenage.

The centre-half started his career with FC Broxbourne Borough but makes the switch from National League South side Maidstone United, having joined the Stones last summer following his release from Ipswich Town.

He follows in the footsteps of Elliot Osborne, Inih Effiong and Femi Akinwande who all arrived from clubs outside the Football League.

But like all those, the Boro boss again believes the 20-year-old, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, has the character needed to drive the club forward.

Speaking on the club website, Revell said: “Ross is a player that we have had watched several times and has really impressed us. He is a strong, combative defensive midfielder and someone that has real quality in his play.

“He is still young and learning the position but we have real belief in his talents.

“He has shown he is a strong character by leaving U23 football at Ipswich to go and play every week against men and test himself, which I believe shows courage and desire.

“That is something we are looking for in all of our players.

“We want to show as a club that we have huge belief in young talent and we are delighted he chose to sign for us over several others that wanted his signature.”

The player himself is just excited to get the deal signed.

Marshall said: “As soon as I heard the interest and came in to speak with the gaffer, I was on board right away and I just want to get going now.”