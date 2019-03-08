new

Port Vale 1-1 Stevenage: Boro take derserved point from tricky away day

Stevenage drew 1-1 with Port Vale in League Two on Saturday afternoon, as they endured a feisty atmosphere at Vale Park to take a deserved point.

Jake Taylor put the home side ahead on seven minutes after a driving run and smart cross from David Amoo, but Boro were level on 23 minutes when Kurtis Guthrie slotted home a penalty after a foul at a corner.

Mark Sampson named an unchanged side from last Saturday's win over Grimsby, while he was given an injury boost with Terence Vancooten and Dean Parrett fit enough to make the bench.

Vale were dominanting the ball in the opening stages and took an early lead on seven minutes when Amoo did well down the right before crossing for Taylor, who fired through a crowd of Stevenage defenders to open the scoring.

Despite a poor start, Boro found themselves level on 23 minutes.

From a corner, referee Peter Wright spotted a shirt being pulled and pointed to the spot, with Guthrie stepping up and sending Scott Brown the wrong way to equalise.

The decision angered the crowd at Vale Park, who were by this point getting on the official's back for every call that went against their team.

Paul Farman was called into action for the first time to keep the game all square, as he did well to palm away David Worrall's powerful shot inside the area.

The scored stayed that way as the half-time whistle blew to end a first 45 minutes of few chances, but plenty of aggro.

Stevenage had Farman to thank again just after the hour when he pushed Ritchie Bennett's long-range strike over the bar.

The away side were inches from taking the lead just moments later when Kelland Watts' shot was pushed out by Brown, with Guthrie's follow up almost rolling over the line before Vale cleared.

Boro pressed forward and looked the more likely side to win the game, but they couldn't find a winner and instead took a deserved point back to Hertfordshire.