Point a positive for Sampson as Stevenage draw with Scunthorpe

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage caretaker boss Mark Sampson took plenty of positives from Boro's 0-0 draw with Scunthorpe United on Saturday, as they continue to battle it out at the bottom of League Two.

Boro travelled to Glanford Park knowing that they needed to take something from the game to stay off the bottom of the table, and although they pressed for a winner, they had to settle for a point.

Sampson was pleased with the performance though, saying: "It was a tight game today, everyone probably anticipated that. Scunthorpe have got a good record at home, so coming here you've got to be well organised and maintain your compactness and I thought we did that really well.

"I'm not sure we had a moment near our box where we felt that could be a goal, which shows defensively we've been outstanding.

"We had the best chances of the game too and when we got the ball some of our football was very good, very slick, very sharp and we created some good moments on the counter-attack in the last 15 minutes.

"We've come away with more shots than the opponents, more corners and more territory so all the signs are positive, but we would have liked to have finished one of those chances at the end to win it."

The point sees Boro stay 23rd in League Two, although bottom of the table Morecambe's 1-0 win over Leyton Orient as moved them level on points.

This Saturday provides a welcome distraction from league action when they face Peterborough United in the first round of the FA Cup at the Lamex.

Then comes two crucial games that will define Stevenage's season, with fellow strugglers Oldham Athletic - now managed by ex-Boro boss Dino Maamria - and Walsall up next in League Two, and Sampson knows only two wins will do.