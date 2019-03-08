Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Exclusive

Parrett eyeing promotion push following emotional return to Stevenage ranks

PUBLISHED: 12:27 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 01 August 2019

Dean Parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

Dean Parrett of Stevenage shoots during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019. Picture: David Loveday/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arguably Stevenage's signing of the summer, midfielder Dean Parrett is delighted to be back at a club that means a lot to him.

The 27-year-old returned to the Lamex from Gillingham after four years away, with fans hailing his arrival.

Parrett revealed that he had the chance to move elsewhere, but his history with the club and a conversation with Boro boss Dino Maamria made up his mind.

"It's nice to be back to see the old faces around the club, get back out on the pitch and get to know the new boys," he told CometSport.

"I had a couple of things in the pipeline, but I think it was important for me to go somewhere and play games.

"I've had a few injuries and not played as much as I wanted to because of other reasons in the past few seasons.

"I had a great chat with Dino and obviously the history I've got with the club was a huge part of me coming back."

Maamria is a familiar face for Parrett, having been assistant manager to Graham Westley during the midfielder's first spell at the Lamex.

You may also want to watch:

"It's really good to have him as boss, although I need to remember to call him gaffer and not Dino," he joked.

"I've got a really good relationship with him and I'm sure he'll get the best out of me."

A return to Stevenage is also an emotional one for Parrett, who explained: "This club is massive for not only myself but my family as well. They made us feel so welcome when I first came.

"After I left Tottenham I struggled to get a club for the first few months and Stevenage took a chance on me to get back into football.

"I owe a lot to everyone around the place and I really enjoyed my time here.

"I did my knee in the first season and they stuck by me so I have a lot of respect for the club."

The standout moment of Parrett's first spell was a wonder goal in the first-leg of the 2015 play-off semi-final against Southend, and he hopes Boro will have another crack at promotion this season.

"It's early stages but we want to go up, we want to get promoted," he said.

"Every team wants to, but there's a real belief in there that we can. We have good players, I've not been back long but I can see the quality we have and there's the winning mentality."

Other Stevenage FC News

Exclusive Boro CEO Tunbridge tells all as club enter new era

Exclusive Vancooten finds home in back three as Boro man targets success

Exclusive Vancooten keen to kick on following superb season for both club and country

Exclusive Defensive joy for Farman as Stevenage stopper raves over young stars

Exclusive Momentum will be key for Farman as keeper reveals delight over new system

Exclusive Rear guard action key for Cuthbert as Boro star eyes clean sheets

Most read stories

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after 'horrific and thuggish' assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum's death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Latest from the The Comet

Delight for Draper after Hitchin return and Boro pro deal

Hitchin Town's Harry Draper. Picture: Peter Else

Horlock happy to continue Hitchin love story after Top Field return

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock. Picture: Peter Else

Boss Burke keen to avoid ‘rollercoaster’ season as Hitchin eye play-off places

Hitchin Town Manager Mark Burke with Assistant Manager Adam Parker during the FA Cup 1st round match at Top Field. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Gregson tempted out of ‘three-week retirement’ by ambitious Stotfold

Luke Gregson on the touchline in the match between Baldock Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin-based Ace Community Care receives ‘good’ CQC rating

Ace Community Care in Hitchin has received a 'good' CQC rating after being told it 'must improve' by inspectors last year. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists