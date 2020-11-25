Advanced search

Aramide Oteh hoping the burgeoning double act with Danny Newton continues to bear fruit

PUBLISHED: 09:59 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 November 2020

On-loan QPR striker Aramide Oteh says he is finding his feet at Stevenage. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

On-loan QPR striker Aramide Oteh says he is finding his feet at Stevenage. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Aramide Oteh believes that the beginnings of a natural partnership with Danny Newton are starting to be seen after Stevenage’s 2-1 win over Port Vale.

The pair both scored at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday night in what was Boro’s first win in 11 League Two games and the on-loan QPR striker says the difference in styles is key to the budding strike force.

He said: “Newts is very good at winning flick-ons and I’m more about running onto them so we work well together.

“I just tried to gamble on the flick-on and I saw a gap so I drove in and had the shot.

“Fortunately it went in.”

Having been in and out of the side when he first arrived in Hertfordshire, the 22-year-old is now starting to find his feet, with his work away from the opposition penalty area just as important as his goals.

He said: “It was great graft from everyone, the players that started and the players that came on.

“We spoke before the game about pressing high up the pitch to win the ball back and start attacking.

“It’s a team game I can’t just do what I do up front, I have to help the team out defensively as well.

“I wanted to come here and show people what I can do. It took a little time to get into the team but I’m enjoying it now and seeing the rewards out on the pitch.”

Revell beaming with delight as Stevenage pick up a well deserved win over Port Vale

Stevenage banish the poor run of results with deserved victory at home to Port Vale

Limited number of fans set to be allowed back into sporting venues if infection rates are low enough

Alex Revell looking for much better in the game of chances after Stevenage slump into bottom two

FA Cup: Stevenage given a former Premier League side at home in the second round

