Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Exclusive

Optimistic Maamria wants Stevenage to now thrive as League Two underdogs

PUBLISHED: 12:08 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:08 01 August 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

After hitting the 70-point mark but narrowly missing out on the League Two play-offs last season, Stevenage boss Dino Maamria is keen to see his side overachieve once again this campaign.

Maamria was pleased with his first full season in charge, but he wants the club to build on their 10th-place finish, with desires of making the top seven in 2019/20.

"We are probably the third smallest club in the league, we haven't got the big budget or the resources that other clubs have. We have to overachieve," he told CometSport.

"It was a huge success last season to pick up 70 points, we missed out on the play-offs by one point with a whole new team, so if we can get anything over 70 points this season it will be huge as well."

Maamria believes the club's ambition to over-achieve is driven by being written off.

"We have to thrive off being the underdog. Everyone writes us off," he said.

"Outside of Stevenage everyone calls us non-league Stevenage, but I think that brings us together a little bit more and gives us extra motivation that we need.

"We pride ourselves on overachieving as a football club.

You may also want to watch:

"We've got a very ambitious chairman, I'm an ambitious person myself, we do things differently and that's why we overachieve.

"We thrive off beating the odds and I'm sure we'll be looking to kick on in the next few years."

There is plenty of optimism at Boro among fans and players alike ahead of the new campaign, with Maamria keen to drive this to push the club to the next level.

"I lead the optimism. I'm quite an optimistic person," he added.

"I'm very driven, very demanding, I don't accept anything but all in, and our fans thrive off that.

"For us to keep moving forward we can't be one of the teams who say 'if we finish 20th we'll be happy with that', we are very ambitious.

"I don't want to be an average manager in the Football League. I want to keep progressing."

Maamria is keen to add to his squad before the transfer window closes, though, adding: "We are working very hard as a football club.

"We probably need four, five, six new players. We aren't going to panic because we start the season this weekend, it's like another game, we'll prepare for it properly and be ready for Saturday."

Other Stevenage FC News

Exclusive Boro CEO Tunbridge tells all as club enter new era

Exclusive Vancooten finds home in back three as Boro man targets success

Exclusive Vancooten keen to kick on following superb season for both club and country

Exclusive Defensive joy for Farman as Stevenage stopper raves over young stars

Exclusive Momentum will be key for Farman as keeper reveals delight over new system

Exclusive Rear guard action key for Cuthbert as Boro star eyes clean sheets

Most read stories

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after 'horrific and thuggish' assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum's death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Latest from the The Comet

Delight for Draper after Hitchin return and Boro pro deal

Hitchin Town's Harry Draper. Picture: Peter Else

Horlock happy to continue Hitchin love story after Top Field return

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock. Picture: Peter Else

Boss Burke keen to avoid ‘rollercoaster’ season as Hitchin eye play-off places

Hitchin Town Manager Mark Burke with Assistant Manager Adam Parker during the FA Cup 1st round match at Top Field. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Gregson tempted out of ‘three-week retirement’ by ambitious Stotfold

Luke Gregson on the touchline in the match between Baldock Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin-based Ace Community Care receives ‘good’ CQC rating

Ace Community Care in Hitchin has received a 'good' CQC rating after being told it 'must improve' by inspectors last year. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists