Optimistic Maamria wants Stevenage to now thrive as League Two underdogs

After hitting the 70-point mark but narrowly missing out on the League Two play-offs last season, Stevenage boss Dino Maamria is keen to see his side overachieve once again this campaign.

Maamria was pleased with his first full season in charge, but he wants the club to build on their 10th-place finish, with desires of making the top seven in 2019/20.

"We are probably the third smallest club in the league, we haven't got the big budget or the resources that other clubs have. We have to overachieve," he told CometSport.

"It was a huge success last season to pick up 70 points, we missed out on the play-offs by one point with a whole new team, so if we can get anything over 70 points this season it will be huge as well."

Maamria believes the club's ambition to over-achieve is driven by being written off.

"We have to thrive off being the underdog. Everyone writes us off," he said.

"Outside of Stevenage everyone calls us non-league Stevenage, but I think that brings us together a little bit more and gives us extra motivation that we need.

"We pride ourselves on overachieving as a football club.

"We've got a very ambitious chairman, I'm an ambitious person myself, we do things differently and that's why we overachieve.

"We thrive off beating the odds and I'm sure we'll be looking to kick on in the next few years."

There is plenty of optimism at Boro among fans and players alike ahead of the new campaign, with Maamria keen to drive this to push the club to the next level.

"I lead the optimism. I'm quite an optimistic person," he added.

"I'm very driven, very demanding, I don't accept anything but all in, and our fans thrive off that.

"For us to keep moving forward we can't be one of the teams who say 'if we finish 20th we'll be happy with that', we are very ambitious.

"I don't want to be an average manager in the Football League. I want to keep progressing."

Maamria is keen to add to his squad before the transfer window closes, though, adding: "We are working very hard as a football club.

"We probably need four, five, six new players. We aren't going to panic because we start the season this weekend, it's like another game, we'll prepare for it properly and be ready for Saturday."