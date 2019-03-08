Advanced search

Newton tells of injury hell as Boro hitman gets ready to fire in 2019/20

PUBLISHED: 12:27 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 01 August 2019

Danny Newton of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Danny Newton of Stevenage during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage forward Danny Newton has revealed all to CometSport after a season of injury hell, but he is determined to put it behind him with a positive 2019/20 campaign.

Looking to improve on a brilliant first year in the Football League, the striker looked sharp in the opening weeks of last season, but niggling injuries mounted up before an ankle injury required surgery in early February.

He was expected to miss the rest of season but returned against Macclesfield on March 23, scoring in a 2-2 draw.

Newton then got injured again and this time it did end his season, with the 28-year-old now revealing the extent of the problems to CometSport.

"It was one of those years," he said. "Everything was against me, no matter how hard I worked or what I did it just wasn't going to plan.

"It was just a bit of a freak injury really.

"I had injuries building up until I got the main one on my ankle and I had the birth of my son who came a lot earlier than expected, so he was in hospital for a long time so I had that on top.

"My ankle injury happened in training and it was kind of unexpected. I got a bit of a bad tackle out of the blue.

"From then I was trying to play through pain, had injections and it got to the point where I couldn't kick the ball, I was just running around the pitch.

"I had the operation, came back, scored against Macclesfield then got a bad tackle against Grimsby and put me out for the rest of the season."

After a summer of rest and a full pre-season under his belt, Newton is in a positive frame of mind going into the new season.

"Thankfully, the rest has done me a world of good and I'm ready to go," he said.

"I'm quite positive this year. Obviously last season it wasn't the best, but I'm back fit, feeling strong and I think we've recruited quite well, so I'm very optimistic and hoping for good things."

