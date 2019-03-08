Exclusive

Newton eyeing productive partnership with Guthrie to fire Boro's bid this term

Danny newton of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage striker Danny Newton is hoping to form a partnership with Kurtis Guthrie which will fire Boro to promotion from League Two this season.

After missing a large chunk of last season through injury, the 28-year-old was forced to watch the final weeks of the season as Guthrie hit seven goals in the last six games, with Dino Maamria's side narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

Newton believes competition for a starting place between the two will be healthy, but thinks they can form an effective partnership up top.

"It's good to have competition in the same position because it drives you to be better, but I think me and him can work quite well together," he told CometSport.

"I think we only played together in one and a half games last season, one being Colchester away when we worked quite well together and the other being Newport at home. Hopefully we can form a good partnership and hit the ground running this season."

Despite the frustration of missing out on the play-off places by a single point on the final day, Newton believes the club can go one step further this season.

He added: "You always have to aim to go better than last season and to miss out by a point just shows we are capable.

"We have to aim to go better and improve this season. Obviously we finished quite strong as a team and it gave us a good stepping stone for this season."

The striker thinks that the new additions to the coaching staff could be key, adding: "I've spoken to a lot of lads who were here last season and everyone seems to think there is a different feel around the place.

"Everything is going well off the pitch and I think on the pitch they've recruited some good players and the coaching staff as well, I think Mark Sampson and David Oldfield are going to be really good for us. I think it could be a good year for us."

Newton was also quick to thank the Stevenage fans for their support, with many set to take up residence in the new North Stand.

"The fans have been brilliant," he said.

"We aren't the biggest club in the league but the fans have been solid home and away and the support has been brilliant.

"When they are singing for players it really helps on the pitch so hopefully it continues and we improve on the pitch."