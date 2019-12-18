Advanced search

new

New Stevenage boss Westley: 'You can't start now and create a new beginning but you can start now and create a new ending'

PUBLISHED: 17:31 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 18 December 2019

Graham Westley

Graham Westley

Archant

Speaking for the first time since his reappointment as Stevenage boss, Graham Westley believes Boro have enough quality in their squad to turn their League Two campaign around.

Westley was named manager for his fourth spell at the Lamex on Sunday, and will take charge of the team next week ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Forest Green Rovers.

The 51-year-old is keen to turn Stevenage's season around, telling the club's official website: "You can't start now and create a new beginning, but you can start now and create a new ending.

"Seventh looks a long way off right now, but we are not even at the halfway stage.

You may also want to watch:

"So before we write our chances off let's give the team chance to evolve, get that first win under our belt, see if we can turn it into two and over the next three or four or five win and who knows how we'll be looking at our season."

Westley believes the squad at the Lamex has more than enough quality to climb the table, adding: "I was at the game on Saturday and I thought looking at this squad, lads like Digby, Cuthbert, Nugent and Farman, you aren't going to get too many platforms like that at this level.

"You even go to the top end of the pitch, players like Kurtis (Guthrie), he finished last season with seven goals in 10 games, a 10 game run that saw the club win 21 points.

"We know we can virtually put the same team that won 21 points in 10 games on the pitch now, but there are plenty of players at the football club to create a team that can go and win games consistently at this level.

"I think the squad is in a completely false position."

Other Stevenage FC News

new New Stevenage boss Westley: 'You can't start now and create a new beginning but you can start now and create a new ending'

new Sampson demands angry Stevenage for clash with Crewe after Newport frustration

new Stevenage appoint Westley for fourth spell as Boro boss

new Cuthbert staying positive as Stevenage continue to struggle in League Two

new Sampson demands better as Boro draw with Crawley Town

new Stevenage 0-0 Crawley Town player ratings: Cuthbert and Digby impress

Most read stories

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Half-price closing down sale at Stevenage Mothercare as collapsed retailer partners with Boots

Collapsed retailer Mothercare will sell products in Boots stores

Stevenage road closed after serious crash between bus and three cars

Walkern Road is closed this afternoon following a serious crash between a bus and three cars. Picture: Herts police

Racially aggravated assault in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Hitchin during the early hours of Saturday morning

Stevenage nurse sexually harassed colleague while mental health patient slept

Mental health nurse Emmanuel Tagara Chikukwa has been given a caution order after sexually harassing a junior colleague. Picture: Alan Millard

Train lines blocked after person hit by train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace

There are major delays to Great Northern and Thameslink services after a person was hit by a train between Finsbury Park and Alexandra Palace. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Latest from the The Comet

New Stevenage boss Westley: ‘You can’t start now and create a new beginning but you can start now and create a new ending’

Graham Westley

Sampson demands angry Stevenage for clash with Crewe after Newport frustration

Stevenage manager Mark Sampson during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019

Arlesey schoolboy leads fight against Christmas plastics with home-made Eco Friendly Crackers

12-year-old Charlie with his home-made eco-crackers filled with plant bulbs and seed bombs. Picture: Caroline Chapman

Replace trees removed from Herts highways, county councillor pleads

The motion called for trees taken from the side of the road to be replaced. Picture: Pixabay.

North Hertfordshire College students create road safety message vehicle

North Herts College car body and paintwork students with Firefighters from Stevenage Green Watch at Stevenage Fire Station and the car they painted safety messages on for this years Christmas driving campaign. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists