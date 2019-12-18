new

New Stevenage boss Westley: 'You can't start now and create a new beginning but you can start now and create a new ending'

Graham Westley Archant

Speaking for the first time since his reappointment as Stevenage boss, Graham Westley believes Boro have enough quality in their squad to turn their League Two campaign around.

Westley was named manager for his fourth spell at the Lamex on Sunday, and will take charge of the team next week ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Forest Green Rovers.

The 51-year-old is keen to turn Stevenage's season around, telling the club's official website: "You can't start now and create a new beginning, but you can start now and create a new ending.

"Seventh looks a long way off right now, but we are not even at the halfway stage.

"So before we write our chances off let's give the team chance to evolve, get that first win under our belt, see if we can turn it into two and over the next three or four or five win and who knows how we'll be looking at our season."

Westley believes the squad at the Lamex has more than enough quality to climb the table, adding: "I was at the game on Saturday and I thought looking at this squad, lads like Digby, Cuthbert, Nugent and Farman, you aren't going to get too many platforms like that at this level.

"You even go to the top end of the pitch, players like Kurtis (Guthrie), he finished last season with seven goals in 10 games, a 10 game run that saw the club win 21 points.

"We know we can virtually put the same team that won 21 points in 10 games on the pitch now, but there are plenty of players at the football club to create a team that can go and win games consistently at this level.

"I think the squad is in a completely false position."