Momentum will be key for Farman as keeper reveals delight over new system

Paul Farman of Stevenage throws the ball out during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Paul Farman is keen to see Stevenage carry their momentum from the end of last season into the new League Two campaign, with Boro's back three system set to be crucial according to the goalkeeper.

Dino Maamria changed formation with six games left in 2018/19, and it worked wonders as his side went unbeaten, just missing out on the play-offs by a point.

Farman wants to see that form continue this season and believes the new system will be key, although he did admit it was one he wasn't used to.

"We've got to set out to better what we did last year," he told CometSport.

"We need to carry the momentum we finished with last season and take that into the new season.

"It was something that I never played in with that formation, so it was new to me, and I think to a lot of the boys as well. But the gaffer worked on it during training and it seemed to click.

"We took it into games and it played such a big part in the back end of the season when we went on that good run, but we just fell short.

"We are trying to get it nailed down with the new faces we've brought in, so obviously it's hard, but it does seem to be clicking."

Farman is currently the only first-team goalkeeper available to Maamria, but he believes the challenge provided by another stopper will only be a good thing.

"The gaffer has said he wants to bring in another goalkeeper," said Farman.

"You need two keepers who are chomping at the bit to play and obviously competition gets the best out of players at any level.

"You've got to relish the challenge as someone who really wants to play week in, week out and it brings the best out of you."

Farman is also delighted with the many off-field changes at the club, adding: "The badge is nice and the fans seem to have really bought into it. As for the Burger King deal it's a worldwide brand so it's massive for the club.

"In some of the away friendlies we've played the fans have given us some banter, but they know it's a massive deal to have them on board, I'm just waiting for my discount card to come through the post!

"Even the new kits, they've been quite notice and well spoken about. It's really caught the attention and that's what you have to do."