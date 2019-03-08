new
Midfielder Digby makes Stevenage move
PUBLISHED: 14:14 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 02 July 2019
Stevenage have completed the signing of Forest Green Rovers midfielder Paul Digby.
The 24-year-old moves to the Lamex after playing a crucial part in the Green Devils' 5th place League Two finish last season, making 45 appearances.
After coming through Barnsley's academy, Digby joined Ipswich Town in 2016 before a short spell at Mansfield.
Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Dino Maamria will be hoping Digby adds presence and versatility in the middle of the park.