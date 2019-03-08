Advanced search

Midfielder Digby makes Stevenage move

PUBLISHED: 14:14 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 02 July 2019

Paul Digby has signed for Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC

Paul Digby has signed for Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC

Stevenage have completed the signing of Forest Green Rovers midfielder Paul Digby.

The 24-year-old moves to the Lamex after playing a crucial part in the Green Devils' 5th place League Two finish last season, making 45 appearances.

After coming through Barnsley's academy, Digby joined Ipswich Town in 2016 before a short spell at Mansfield.

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Dino Maamria will be hoping Digby adds presence and versatility in the middle of the park.

