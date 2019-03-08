League Two: Mansfield 0 Stevenage 0

Stevenage battled to another point on the road on Saturday.

Having held Leyton Orient to a goalless draw a week earlier, Boro repeated the trick against Mansfield to ensure they did not come away empty-handed.

Boro boss Dinon Maamria made just one change to his starting line-up, with Charlie Lakin coming in for his debut.

But Maamria was forced into another late change as Luiz Fernandez was ruled out with injury and Charlie Carter was drafted in.

The hosts had an early sight of goal when Hamilton surged forward and sent in a low cross for MacDonald, but he could only slice his shot wide.

Danny Rose headed an Otis Khan free-kick goalwards on nine minutes, which Paul Farman collected easily, but Boro had a great chance to open the scoring soon after when Paul Taylor fired straight at Logan.

Tomlinson fired well wide of Farman's goal on 14 minutes and the Boro keeper did well to deny Mal Benning from a set corner routine midway through the first half.

Stevenage then enjoyed a good spell of possession with Joel Byrom playing a key role and Lakin's neat turn almost set up a shooting chance but was blocked by the Mansfield defence.

But the visitors had a let-off on 36 minutes when Ryan Sweeney had the ball in the back of Farman's net, only to see it ruled out by an offside flag.

Carter produced some great play six minutes before the break to beat two Mansfield players by the corner flag and drive into the box, but his cross was cut out by the home defence as the scoreline remained blank.

Ben Kennedy replaced Taylor during the interval for Boro and Mansfield forced a string of corners after the restart, with Luther James-Wildin doing well to block a half volley from Hamilton on 49 minutes.

But Jacob Melis then took aim from 30 yards and fired high and wide over the crossbar on 51 minutes.

Noor Husin made way for Arthur Iontton in Mammaria's second change and Boro began to come back into the match ahead of the hour mark as Lakin, Kennedy and Danny Newton caused problems for the Stags defence.

But left-back Mal Benning surged forward for Mansfield and forced a fingertip save from Farman on 63 minutes, before Boro had a great chance to break the deadlock as a Chris Stokes cross found Carter at the far post and he teed up Kennedy, whose left-footed shot was denied by Logan's save.

Mansfield had a big chance of their own on 70 minutes when the unmarked Matt Preston was picked out at the far post but his header missed the target.

But Iontton produced a surging run for Stevenage, before being chopped down by Will Tomlinson to win a free-kick, before Byrom's attempt to pick out Newton was cleared to safety by the home defence.

Boro were indebted to Farman on 77 minutes as a sliced clearance by Watts gave Rose the ball with the goal at his mercy, only for the keeper to produced a stunning save.

And home fans were incensed when a foul by Stokes on Sterling-James was deemed to be outside the box with six minutes remaining.

Mansfield were inches away from a late winner on 88 minutes as James-Wildin cleared MacDonald's effort off the line, before the start of five minutes injury time.

And the scoreline remained blank as Boro banked their second point of the new season.

Stevenage: Farman, James-Wildin, Stokes, Soares, Byrom, Husin (Iontton 55), Newton, Watts, Taylor (Kennedy 46), Carter (Fielding 78), Lakin. Subs: Bastien, Cowley, Smith.

Attendance: 3,982.