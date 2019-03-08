Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

League Two: Mansfield 0 Stevenage 0

PUBLISHED: 17:01 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 24 August 2019

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage battled to another point on the road on Saturday.

Having held Leyton Orient to a goalless draw a week earlier, Boro repeated the trick against Mansfield to ensure they did not come away empty-handed.

Boro boss Dinon Maamria made just one change to his starting line-up, with Charlie Lakin coming in for his debut.

But Maamria was forced into another late change as Luiz Fernandez was ruled out with injury and Charlie Carter was drafted in.

The hosts had an early sight of goal when Hamilton surged forward and sent in a low cross for MacDonald, but he could only slice his shot wide.

Danny Rose headed an Otis Khan free-kick goalwards on nine minutes, which Paul Farman collected easily, but Boro had a great chance to open the scoring soon after when Paul Taylor fired straight at Logan.

Tomlinson fired well wide of Farman's goal on 14 minutes and the Boro keeper did well to deny Mal Benning from a set corner routine midway through the first half.

Stevenage then enjoyed a good spell of possession with Joel Byrom playing a key role and Lakin's neat turn almost set up a shooting chance but was blocked by the Mansfield defence.

But the visitors had a let-off on 36 minutes when Ryan Sweeney had the ball in the back of Farman's net, only to see it ruled out by an offside flag.

Carter produced some great play six minutes before the break to beat two Mansfield players by the corner flag and drive into the box, but his cross was cut out by the home defence as the scoreline remained blank.

You may also want to watch:

Ben Kennedy replaced Taylor during the interval for Boro and Mansfield forced a string of corners after the restart, with Luther James-Wildin doing well to block a half volley from Hamilton on 49 minutes.

But Jacob Melis then took aim from 30 yards and fired high and wide over the crossbar on 51 minutes.

Noor Husin made way for Arthur Iontton in Mammaria's second change and Boro began to come back into the match ahead of the hour mark as Lakin, Kennedy and Danny Newton caused problems for the Stags defence.

But left-back Mal Benning surged forward for Mansfield and forced a fingertip save from Farman on 63 minutes, before Boro had a great chance to break the deadlock as a Chris Stokes cross found Carter at the far post and he teed up Kennedy, whose left-footed shot was denied by Logan's save.

Mansfield had a big chance of their own on 70 minutes when the unmarked Matt Preston was picked out at the far post but his header missed the target.

But Iontton produced a surging run for Stevenage, before being chopped down by Will Tomlinson to win a free-kick, before Byrom's attempt to pick out Newton was cleared to safety by the home defence.

Boro were indebted to Farman on 77 minutes as a sliced clearance by Watts gave Rose the ball with the goal at his mercy, only for the keeper to produced a stunning save.

And home fans were incensed when a foul by Stokes on Sterling-James was deemed to be outside the box with six minutes remaining.

Mansfield were inches away from a late winner on 88 minutes as James-Wildin cleared MacDonald's effort off the line, before the start of five minutes injury time.

And the scoreline remained blank as Boro banked their second point of the new season.

Stevenage: Farman, James-Wildin, Stokes, Soares, Byrom, Husin (Iontton 55), Newton, Watts, Taylor (Kennedy 46), Carter (Fielding 78), Lakin. Subs: Bastien, Cowley, Smith.

Attendance: 3,982.

Other Stevenage FC News

League Two: Mansfield 0 Stevenage 0

new Corner turned by Stevenage according to Byrom after positive performance in Bradford defeat

new Maamria delighted with Kennedy return as Stevenage boss praises losing Bradford display

new Stevenage 0-1 Bradford City: Battling Boro still waiting for first League Two win

new Stevenage 0-1 Bradford: Player ratings as Watts and Fernandez shine

new Maamria fumes over penalty call as Boro earn first point

Most read stories

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage's Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin's Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

League Two: Mansfield 0 Stevenage 0

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria (pic David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Stevenage Broadwater Day revived after almost a decade

Broadwater Day will be held in Shephalbury Park on September 1. Picture: Pexels.

Hospice supporters jump 210,000ft and cycle over 3,000 miles

Millie Atkinson did a sponsored skydive in memory of her mum who was looked after by the hospice last year. Picture: Garden House Hospice Care

Trains not running in and out of Kings Cross station today and tomorrow

Train provider advises customers of major works at Kings Cross station this weekend.

New nursing scholarship launched in memory of Knebworth community nurse

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson with his daughter Anna Carey, who lost her battle with cancer aged 31. Photo courtesy of Willow.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists