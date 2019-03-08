Advanced search

Maamria on 'unforgivable' decision that led to late Stevenage defeat

PUBLISHED: 18:20 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:20 10 August 2019

Stevenage manager Dino Maamria during Stevenage vs Exeter City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 10th August 2019

A frustrated Stevenage boss Dino Maamria has described the refereeing decision that led to Boro's 1-0 defeat to Exeter as 'unforgivable'.

Chris Stokes was struck in the face by Tom Parkes as Stevenage prepared to defend a corner, which they were forced to face with 10 men while the defender received treatment.

The corner led to Nicky Law's 88th minute winner, and Maamria described the incident as both 'clear' and 'unforgivable'.

"I've got to speak about the goal because it was a huge moment in the game," he said.

"I hope the Football League will show the incident tonight because their player actually smacked Stokesy across the face in full view of the referee just before they scored.

"We ended up defending the corner with 10 men and they go and score.

"It was a big moment. It was clear, it's unforgivable really, but that's football really and you've got to learn from it."

Despite two defeats from their opening games of the new League Two season, Maamria was pleased with the performance.

"We didn't deserve to lose that game. It was a close game to be fair," he said.

"The first-half was a very good half, we should have scored two or three, we didn't, it happens sometimes.

"Second-half we played mostly in their half until the last 10 or 15 minutes when some of our boys were struggling physically and I think they sensed that."

