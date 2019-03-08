new

Maamria lauds Parrett as Stevenage boss eyes Chair replacement

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria is delighted to have Dean Parrett back at the club following his move from Gillingham, and admitted that the club are still chasing a replacement for mercurial forward Ilias Chair.

Fan favourite Dean Parrett is back at Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC Fan favourite Dean Parrett is back at Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC

Parrett pulled on a Boro shirt for the first time since 2016 in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Peterborough United, and dazzled with a brilliant first-half display.

Maamria was full of praise for his new midfielder, and revealed the club are working hard to bring more 'quality' players to the Lamex.

"You saw the player (Parrett) who gets forward, the players who is a threat going forward, pressing the ball," said the Stevenage boss.

"Obviously his fitness level is not up to all our lads that's why I took him off at half-time.

"Hopefully Dean Parrett came home and hopefully this season we'll see the best of him.

Ilias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO Ilias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

"The clubs been working really hard, we've not made that many signings because you look for quality signings, we don't want that quantity there, we want quality signings.

"So were holding on for one or two players, where things don't happen at their clubs and all the rest of it so we can get those bits. So let's hope we get one or two more quality players."

Maamria wants one of those signings to be a replacement for Ilias Chair, whose excellent performances and goalscoring exploits made him a real favourite with Boro fans in the second half of last season.

But, the Moroccan has returned to parent club QPR after his loan deal ended, leaving a big void in the Stevenage side.

"I think were still looking to fill in Ilias Chair's shoes. Ilias was more attacking, more a front player, if that makes sense, alongside Kurtis who flourished. So were still looking for that type of player, we've got one or two targets," said Maamria.

"It's difficult this time because their clubs keep hold of them just in case.

"Lots of quality players don't tend to come to League Two, but we'll do our best to get one or two of those players."