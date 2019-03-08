Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Maamria lauds Parrett as Stevenage boss eyes Chair replacement

PUBLISHED: 14:59 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 19 July 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria is delighted to have Dean Parrett back at the club following his move from Gillingham, and admitted that the club are still chasing a replacement for mercurial forward Ilias Chair.

Fan favourite Dean Parrett is back at Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FCFan favourite Dean Parrett is back at Stevenage. Picture: Stevenage FC

Parrett pulled on a Boro shirt for the first time since 2016 in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Peterborough United, and dazzled with a brilliant first-half display.

Maamria was full of praise for his new midfielder, and revealed the club are working hard to bring more 'quality' players to the Lamex.

"You saw the player (Parrett) who gets forward, the players who is a threat going forward, pressing the ball," said the Stevenage boss.

"Obviously his fitness level is not up to all our lads that's why I took him off at half-time.

"Hopefully Dean Parrett came home and hopefully this season we'll see the best of him.

Ilias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOOIlias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Northampton Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

You may also want to watch:

"The clubs been working really hard, we've not made that many signings because you look for quality signings, we don't want that quantity there, we want quality signings.

"So were holding on for one or two players, where things don't happen at their clubs and all the rest of it so we can get those bits. So let's hope we get one or two more quality players."

Maamria wants one of those signings to be a replacement for Ilias Chair, whose excellent performances and goalscoring exploits made him a real favourite with Boro fans in the second half of last season.

But, the Moroccan has returned to parent club QPR after his loan deal ended, leaving a big void in the Stevenage side.

"I think were still looking to fill in Ilias Chair's shoes. Ilias was more attacking, more a front player, if that makes sense, alongside Kurtis who flourished. So were still looking for that type of player, we've got one or two targets," said Maamria.

"It's difficult this time because their clubs keep hold of them just in case.

"Lots of quality players don't tend to come to League Two, but we'll do our best to get one or two of those players."

Other Stevenage FC News

new Maamria lauds Parrett as Stevenage boss eyes Chair replacement

new Joel Byrom column: 'We must come together as a team and a unit'

new Kennedy set to go under the knife as injury woes cause Maamria concern

new Stevenage hit with £5,000 fine after supporter's sexist chanting

new Stevenage 1-1 Peterborough United: Boro draw with League One opposition in tough pre-season test

new Former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Soares on trial with Stevenage

Most read stories

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Breaking Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Updated Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Seventeen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Horror as two cars plough into crowd in Stevenage

People watched as the horror unfolded.

Waitrose in Stevenage Old Town set to close

Stevenage Waitrose store will close this autumn. Picture: Maya Derrick

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Seventeen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

£10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes seized from Stevenage store

Herts police and trading standards officers seized £10,000 worth of illegal cigarettes from a Stevenage store. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage doctor awaits tribunal hearing following allegations of misconduct

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan awaits tribunal over allegations of misconduct.

Latest from the The Comet

Herts police were ‘not aware’ of Cruise-Herts meet-up

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Cruise-Herts organiser said he ‘wanted to call police’ minutes before Stevenage crash

Stevenage crash reaction: Rix Sidhu says Cruise Herts has only ever been about bringing together a community of car enthusiasts. Picture: Cruise Herts

Seventeen injured after two cars crash and hit pedestrians in Stevenage

Seventeen people were injured after two cars collided in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Submitted

Maamria lauds Parrett as Stevenage boss eyes Chair replacement

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House with ‘some tasty treats’

The Great British Food Festival returns to Knebworth House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists