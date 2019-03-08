new

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria and in form forward Kurtis Guthrie up for League Two's April awards

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria (left) and striker Kurtis Guthrie have been nominated for League Two's end of month awards. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria and striker Kurtis Guthrie have been nominated for League Two Manager of the Month and Player of the Month after going unbeaten in April.

Boro picked up 13 points from a possible 15 in April, taking their hunt for a play-off place down to the last day of the season against Cheltenham on Saturday.

The month started with a 2-0 away win at Grimsby, followed by a 3-0 victory over Carlisle and a 4-1 thumping of Port Vale on the road.

Exeter were the only side to take points off Stevenage in April, drawing 1-1 at the Lamex before Maamria's side snatched a last-gasp winner against Mansfield, winning 2-1 last Saturday.

Guthrie has been the driving force behind Boro's unbeaten month, scoring seven goals and laying on three assists in just seven games.

The 26-year-old scored in every game last month, bagging braces against Grimsby and Carlisle.

Speaking to CometSport about Guthrie before facing Mansfield, Maamria said: “He is a fantastic talent, I knew that when I signed him.

“He's got huge potential, he's still young and I'm glad people are seeing I saw in him before I signed him.”

Maamria is up against Macclesfield's Sol Campbell, Newport County's Michael Flynn and Forest Green Rovers' Mark Cooper for the managers award.

Guthrie faces competition from Forest Green's Christian Doidge, Newport 'keeper Joe Day and Exeter's Ryan Bowman for the players gong.