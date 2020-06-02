Revell goes for experienced assistant as Lennie Lawrence joins Stevenage

Lennie Lawrence (right) has moved from Newport County to Stevenage to become Alex Revell's managerial consultant. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Alex Revell will be hoping to tap into the experience of one of football’s most experienced managers to help Stevenage climb the table again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stevenage's new managerial consultant, Lennie Lawrence. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA Stevenage's new managerial consultant, Lennie Lawrence. Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Lennie Lawrence, who has been given the title of managerial consultant, has moved to the Lamex Stadium from Newport County where he held a similar role.

And after clocking up more than 1,000 games as a manager with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough and Luton Town, as well as 600 in an advisory position, he will assist Revell and be “closely involved in the day to day football management of the club”.

His time in south Wales with Michael Flynn saw Newport firstly escape relegation in miraculous style before reaching the League Two play-off final, only losing to a goal in the 119th minute against Tranmere Rovers.

This season they were 15th, 24 points clear of Boro, when the season was suspended.

Stevenage chairman Phil Wallace said: “Lennie is one of the most experienced individuals in the game. We are delighted he’s agreed to be involved day to day in the re-shaping of the first-team, working with Alex and helping develop him as a young manager.

“Over the last decade Lennie has worked with and improved a number of successful managers including Paul Trollope, Dougie Freeman and Michael Flynn.

“We believe this appointment is a positive step in helping us gain success on the pitch.”

He will join the club and be ready for whatever comes first, the start of the new season or the recommencing of the old one.

Lawrence had been at Newport since March 2017 and manager Michael Flynn paid tribute to the job done by the 72-year-old.

He said “I would like to thank Lennie for all the support and advice he has provided in the three years we have worked together. We have enjoyed some amazing times.

“I would like to wish him well for the future. He will always be a very valued friend to me.”

Newport themselves added: “We would like to thank Lennie for all his hard work during his time at the club. He leaves with our best wishes for the future and will always be a welcome visitor to Rodney Parade.”

Lawrence was a player for a number of amateur clubs including Carshalton Athletic and Sutton United.

His first managerial role came in 1978 as caretaker at Plymouth Argyle but he enjoyed arguably his best spell in the dugout when he moved to Charlton Athletic in 1982.

He spent nine years at The Valley, guiding them to the First Division after an absence of 29 years and then keeping them there for another four seasons.

Their best finish came in 1989 when they placed 14th.

His time at Middlesbrough saw them clinch promotion from Division Two in his first season.

Over the last decade, however, he has stepped into a number two role behind young managers at the likes of Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.