Leesley joins Stevenage on loan from Harrogate

PUBLISHED: 14:01 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:01 09 January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage have signed winger Joe Leesley on loan from Harrogate Town as Graham Westley looks to strengthen his squad for the League Two relegation battle.

New Stevenage signing Joe Leesley. Picture: Stevenage FCNew Stevenage signing Joe Leesley. Picture: Stevenage FC

The 25-year-old joins on a temporary deal from the National League side where he has been a star man in recent years.

Leesley scored 22 goals in the 2017/18 season as he won the National League North Player of the Season award and helped Harrogate secure promotion.

Speaking about his move to Boro, the winger said: "It's a great feeling and a chance I'm grateful for. Hopefully it's one I can take."

"I'm looking forward to testing myself in the Football League. I'm nervous but in a good way.

"I think the levels are all pretty similar, just as long as you do your thing and that's all I can do."

Speaking about his initial conversations with Westley, Leesley said: "He's been brilliant with me.

"He's been really positive with me and as I say, I'll always be grateful for the opportunity he's given me."

Westley revealed that he's had his eye on Leesley for a number of years, saying: "He came to my attention a couple of years ago when I was trying to sign a centre forward.

"I spent a long time looking at the lad in question and Joe came to my eyesight as a great creator and a great scorer of goals at Conference North and then at Conference level.

"I have kept my eye on him since. He has progressed and developed as a player and he is one that I think is worthy of an opportunity.

"We are a good club for giving people an opportunity and seeing them seize it with both hands and I see him being the next one in-line."

As for what Stevenage fans can expect to see from their new signing, Westley added: "He looked like what I thought he would look like.

"He has got good creativity, but he is not Ryan Giggs out there, he is much more David Beckham.

"His set play delivery is exceptional, his quality on the ball is there for all to see and at 25 years of age, he is at a good age in terms of understanding the game.

"He is ready for the opportunity, he still has got ambition in front of him and he looks everything I expect him to be."

