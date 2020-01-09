Advanced search

LEASING.COM TROPHY - Bristol Rovers 0-1 Stevenage: Boro through to last eight as Wembley edges closer

PUBLISHED: 14:26 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 09 January 2020

Craig Mackail-Smith of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Craig Mackail-Smith of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage are one step closer to Wembley after they beat Bristol Rovers 1-0 on Wednesday night to reach the quarter finals of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Craig Mackail-Smith scored the only goal of the game on 17 minutes when he pounced on a defensive mistake to chip the Rovers goalkeeper, netting his first goal for Boro.

Ed Upson was sent off late on for the home side and Graham Westley's men held on for victory to put them into the last eight.

Stevenage have been drawn away to Exeter City in the quarter finals, with Boro edging closer to the final at Wembley.

