League One and Two clubs could defer up to 25 per cent of April wages amid coronavirus outbreak

PUBLISHED: 17:05 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:05 14 April 2020

Dean Parrett of Stevenage and Harry Pell of Colchester United during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Dean Parrett of Stevenage and Harry Pell of Colchester United during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage are among the League One and League Two clubs who could defer wages for April following discussions between clubs, the FA and the PFA as the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause financial havoc across English football.

A joint statement from the FA and the PFA announced that clubs in England’s third and fourth divisions can defer player wages for up to 25 per cent.

“In order to deal with the most immediate payroll issue, the EFL is recommending to clubs that local discussions are held with players in respect of the month of April only,” read the statement.

“A compromise proposal has been agreed between the EFL and the PFA for those clubs engaged in deferral negotiations with their players, meaning that, up to a maximum of 25 per cent of players’ wages for April may be conditionally deferred within the following limits:

“Players earning less than £2,500 per month will be paid in full and the 25% reduction must not take any player below £2,500 per month.

“This is a recommendation and not a directive as there are Clubs who have stated no requirement to take immediate action at this time.

“Further conditions may be agreed at a local level through discussions between individual Clubs and players.”

“The EFL and member clubs recognise that each club will hold individual discussions with players and that agreements will be reached at a local level.

“At the same time, clubs in League One and League Two have acknowledged the strength of a collective approach to support and inform their decisions.”

Clubs have been hit hard by the coronavirus, with finances pushed to their limit.

The FA and PFA will now form working groups to discuss the next steps regarding player wages, with the statement adding: “It has been agreed that the EFL and PFA will form a working group of six club captains/PFA delegates from League One and Two, supported by a representative nominated by the PFA, to engage in dialogue in respect of players’ wages.

“While the working group will not be a formal negotiating body, it will help to ensure that players are fully informed as they continue to hold discussions with individual clubs.”

CometSport contacted Stevenage for comment but is yet to receive a response.

Drive 24