Joel Byrom column: Mark Sampson has had a massive impact on me from minute one

It has been a tumultuous week at the Lamex Stadium as Dino Maamria was sacked as manager of Stevenage. Midfielder Joel Byrom casts a reflective and appreciative eye back in his latest column for CometSport.

As I reflect on this week I have many different emotions going through my head.

It's never nice to see somebody lose their job especially when it's somebody who has had such a large impact on my career.

A lot of things have gone against us this season, with a tough schedule and injuries to key players, but the harsh reality is that football is a results business and we weren't picking up the results needed to climb the table.

Dino was the one who took me from non-league side Clitheroe to Northwich Victoria in 2008 before persuading me to make the move to Stevenage in 2009.

Without his input I highly doubt Graham Westley would have brought me to the Lamex all those years ago to be part of some of the most successful years this club has ever had. I will be forever thankful for that.

But when one door closes for someone, another door opens for someone else and I am hugely excited to be part of this next journey.

Mark Sampson came in as the assistant to Dino and from minute one he had a massive impact on me. He's an enthusiastic coach who really has the backing of the players.

One thing I admired from him straight away is his willingness to listen to others and learn. He's always open to improving himself and I believe he will have a massive effect on our younger players in the near future.

When I was a younger player I was never a massive fan of change but as I've grown up and as the game's changed so much over the past few years I have learnt to embrace it and try to learn as much as possible. Who knows what the future will bring but all I know from a personal point of view is that I'm going to enjoy myself.

Bringing in Alex Revell alongside Mark is another exciting addition. I've known Revs for a number of years now. He always came across as a learner of the game and over the past few days I have seen first-hand that he's already a fantastic coach. This sort of job has probably come around earlier than expected but I know he's more than ready for it.

Get yourself down to the Lamex this weekend and give the new management team your full support to get this season up and running.