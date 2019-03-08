new

Kennedy set to go under the knife as injury woes cause Maamria concern

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria has revealed concerns over an injury crisis that has depleted his squad ahead of the new League Two season.

A number of new signings and key first-team players were missing from Saturday's 0-0 draw against St Albans City, and Maamria revealed the extent of problems after the game.

"Paul Digby and Jason Cowley have got long term injuries in terms of bone bruising, that's something we should have addressed in the medical, we probably should have had scans. They are out, I'm not sure how long for," he said.

"Joel Byrom tweaked his groin in training, Jamie Fielding got a freaky one where a kicked the ball and twisted his knee a little bit, he'll be out for two or three weeks I think."

The biggest worry for Maamria is the absence of mercurial winger Ben Kennedy.

The Northern Irishman needs an operation and is expected to be out for a lengthy spell.

"Ben Kennedy, unfortunately there is no progress there," said the Boro boss.

"He didn't want an operation in March or April when he came back from Newport.

"The medical staff decided against an operation, but he's not progressed.

"Now we are looking to operate on him so he'll be out for three or four months probably."

With Stevenage's opening League Two game away at Salford City on August 3 looming large, Maamria admitted that the injuries have played havoc with his squad and caused him real concern.

"We are lacking, we need bodies," he said.

"We are hoping in the next few weeks we are going to bring players in.

"It's a risky strategy for us. Last summer I felt more organised because I got the signings I needed, we knew what the team was going to be.

"I'm worried about the squad. I'm concerned but we are working to improve it.

"Worrying doesn't solve anything, but I am concerned."

Stevenage continue their pre-season on Saturday when League One Portsmouth visit the Lamex, before games against Maidenhead United, Cheshunt and Gillingham cap off preparations.