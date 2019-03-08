new

Joel Byrom's column: 'I'm delighted to be staying with Stevenage but getting through pre-season is tough'

In his new CometSport column, Stevenage midfielder Joel Byrom has been reflecting on the first week of pre-season and his new deal with Boro.

Following a seven-week break attempting to put my body back together after a gruelling 2018/19 season, we are already one week into pre-season.

Trying to prepare yourself for that second or third session of the day, wondering whether your legs can get through it all again is tough.

Although it may take a little longer to get going these days, you manage to get through it.

On a personal note, I was delighted to sign another year at Stevenage FC. This will be my fifth season with the club over two spells, and it is one that has grown close to my heart for many reasons.

The first day back for pre-season is a mixture of excitement and nerves, seeing all the old faces from last year alongside the new faces that have joined the club over the summer.

You are also trying to gauge whether you have done enough work to keep up with the younger lads.

On the back of last season, it was important we kept the nucleus of the squad together, and I believe the gaffer has done that.

Finishing one point off the play-offs was hard to take, especially with the run of results towards the back end of the season. If we had a couple more games to get ourselves in, I believe the momentum would have been with us to get promotion.

Salford is five weeks from now so we all have the chance to build relationships, get used to playing with new faces alongside new coaches, in order to get into peak physical condition.

The hard work begins now to hopefully build on what we achieved last season and to go that one step further.

We fly to Jersey this week for a few days and I have heard quite a few fans are making the trip which is fantastic news. I think it is a great opportunity to see how the new squad is shaping up and hopefully continue building relationships between fans and players.

Pre-season is about building up fitness, but winning in pre-season creates a habit within the squad. We need to get used to winning as soon as we can.