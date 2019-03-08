new

Joel Byrom column: 'This league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself'

In his CometSport column this week, Stevenage midfielder Joel Byrom reflects on Boro's opening day defeat and his new role in the squad.

One game down. Another 45 league games to go. Our trip to Salford at the weekend didn't go how it was planned but as a team we need to learn from it quickly because this league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself.

Saturday was a disappointment from both the club's and a personal point of view.

It's never nice to miss games through injury but I made sure I was at the game to support the lads. I have been struggling with a groin strain since the Portsmouth game but it's on the mend now and hopefully I can be back with the squad sooner rather than later.

My role in this squad has changed slightly this season. With a lot of experienced heads departing in the summer I find myself as the second oldest player. This comes with extra responsibility on and off the pitch.

We have a lot of bright young players who will need guidance throughout this campaign, so I have to take it upon myself to lend an ear or mention something I've seen which can help them grow as players and people. Whether that's in a team meeting or just a passing comment one to one in the corridor.

We had a lot of young players in the squad at the weekend. The likes of Luther James-Wildin, Terrence Vancooten, Arthur Iontton and Jamie Fielding started the game and we had even more young players on the bench.

After the defeat it is up to the older boys to get around them, but at the same time these lads need to learn quickly about the importance of leadership and voice in football.

I think finding a voice on the field is the most important part of a young players game. I struggled with this during the start of my career but it makes the game so much easier and it is massively important.

We face Exeter at home this Saturday so it's a good chance to put things right in front of our home fans. Let's all get down to the Lamex to cheer the boys to victory.