Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Joel Byrom column: 'This league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself'

PUBLISHED: 14:06 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 10 August 2019

Stevenage players warm up during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Stevenage players warm up during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

In his CometSport column this week, Stevenage midfielder Joel Byrom reflects on Boro's opening day defeat and his new role in the squad.

One game down. Another 45 league games to go. Our trip to Salford at the weekend didn't go how it was planned but as a team we need to learn from it quickly because this league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself.

Saturday was a disappointment from both the club's and a personal point of view.

It's never nice to miss games through injury but I made sure I was at the game to support the lads. I have been struggling with a groin strain since the Portsmouth game but it's on the mend now and hopefully I can be back with the squad sooner rather than later.

You may also want to watch:

My role in this squad has changed slightly this season. With a lot of experienced heads departing in the summer I find myself as the second oldest player. This comes with extra responsibility on and off the pitch.

We have a lot of bright young players who will need guidance throughout this campaign, so I have to take it upon myself to lend an ear or mention something I've seen which can help them grow as players and people. Whether that's in a team meeting or just a passing comment one to one in the corridor.

We had a lot of young players in the squad at the weekend. The likes of Luther James-Wildin, Terrence Vancooten, Arthur Iontton and Jamie Fielding started the game and we had even more young players on the bench.

After the defeat it is up to the older boys to get around them, but at the same time these lads need to learn quickly about the importance of leadership and voice in football.

I think finding a voice on the field is the most important part of a young players game. I struggled with this during the start of my career but it makes the game so much easier and it is massively important.

We face Exeter at home this Saturday so it's a good chance to put things right in front of our home fans. Let's all get down to the Lamex to cheer the boys to victory.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Joel Byrom column: 'This league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself'

Video Watch Stevenage FC stars surprise young fans with gifts and goodies

new Maamria frustrated as Boro lose curtain-raiser at Salford

new Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Player ratings

new Salford 2-0 Stevenage: Disappointing Boro lose League Two opener

Stevenage FC Women on the World Cup, inspiring young girls and next season

Most read stories

Stevenage teen jailed after attacking Tesco security guard

Danielle Harrison assaulted a security guard at Tesco at the Forum, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Updated Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Hitchin school under threat as £1 million worth of repairs needed

The chair of governors at Ickleford Primary School say the school is in need of urgent repair to keep it 'operational'. Picture: Google Street View

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Stevenage teen jailed after attacking Tesco security guard

Danielle Harrison assaulted a security guard at Tesco at the Forum, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo.

Major Stevenage road partially shut due to crash

Six Hills Way has been closed this afternoon between Homestead Moat and Colestrete. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Confusion and contradiction over breastfeeding rules at Hitchin pool

Jennifer (R) and her friends say they were prevented from breastfeeding at Hitchin Outdoor Pool. Picture: Jen Charlton

Drink driving arrest made following Stevenage crash

Police have arrested one person on suspicion of drink driving. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Hitchin school under threat as £1 million worth of repairs needed

The chair of governors at Ickleford Primary School say the school is in need of urgent repair to keep it 'operational'. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the The Comet

Joel Byrom column: ‘This league gives you no time to feel sorry for yourself’

Stevenage players warm up during Stevenage vs Portsmouth, Friendly Match Football at the Lamex Stadium on 20th July 2019

Betty Game Opportunities Trust marks 10th anniversary in Stevenage

Betty Game at her graduation. Picture: Helen Wright

Stevenage electrical worker celebrates 40 years’ service after surviving being blown up

Paul Marlow (left) receives his certificate from Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks. Picture: Nigel Bowles.

Letchworth driver fined nearly £2,000 after Royston crash

Stevenage Magistrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chance to win £500 in Letchworth gallery photography competition

Anstice Oakeshott, Caddies Beadle and Chris Frazer Smith will be selecting 20 finalists for the Letchworth photography competition. Picture: Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists