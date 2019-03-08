Advanced search

Joel Byrom column: 'Saturday's win was massive for so many reasons'

PUBLISHED: 15:17 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 16 October 2019

Joel Byrom of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Macclesfield Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 31st August 2019

In his CometSport column this week, Stevenage's Joel Byrom reflects on Boro's first win of the season, and he takes us inside the ceremony for the corner flag which took a kicking from Kelland Watts at the weekend.

When I was first asked to write this column at the end of last season I never imagined it would be 13 games before we got our first league win.

I never imagined we would be onto our second manager and I could never have seen us using over 30 players.

This is one of the many reasons why football is such a fantastic sport. It is full of unexpected ups and downs, this season has been one hell of a rollercoaster and we aren't even a third of the way in.

Saturday's win against Grimsby was massive for so many reasons.

The most obvious reason is that it was our first, but more importantly it was how we managed to see out the last ten minutes with that one goal lead. So many times this season we have conceded late and the lads had to dig so deep at the weekend to get the first win. Psychologically that could a massive hurdle to overcome for us in the future.

It was also nice to see Charlie Carter get his first goal for the club. His performances have just been getting better and better throughout the season and it was the perfect way to cap off another fantastic display in the middle of the park. The midfield three of Carter, Michael Timlin and Kelland Watts set the tone from minute one and the first-half could have seen us more than two goals to the good.

I have to mention Monday's meeting after the game. With The Last Post blurring out of the speakers, four of the staff acted as Pallbearer's for the corner flag from the weekend's game after Kelland decided it was better to kick the flag rather than the ball. It was definitely a red card offence so we got lucky the referee didn't take action against the Newcastle loanee. The flag was laid to rest at the training ground in front of a mourning squad.

This Saturday sees us make the difficult trip to Port Vale. Hopefully we can see a repeat of last season's result up there and no corner flags get hurt.

