Joel Byrom column: 'Let's unite and make this season a special one'

Stevenage's Joel Byrom is writing a regular weekly column for CometSport this season and gives his thoughts here with the new Sky Bet League Two season about to get underway this weekend.

Finally, the football season is upon us. The Sky Bet League Two season opener at Salford City is just days away.

From the moment we all left the Lamex Stadium back in May, this is the day we have all been waiting for.

The physical and mental tests we have endured over the past six weeks all become worth it when we line up in front of the Sky cameras on Saturday lunchtime. Fans and players join together as we embark on another league campaign.

I have no doubt Saturday's game will be a tough one. We will be up against a newly promoted team for the second consecutive season.

The opening day is always a real shock to the system. It doesn't matter how many runs, weights or match minutes you have played over pre-season because those first 25 minutes of the first game are like nothing you experience again all season.

The pace of the game is frantic with every team trying to get off to the perfect start. You won't have a second to think on the ball.

I can't remember a time when I've played an opening game of the season and it was free flowing football. It's six weeks build-up all rolled into 90 minutes.

Last weekend saw our game cancelled at the last minute due to some torrential rain. To go from 38-degree heat on a Thursday afternoon to a waterlogged pitch less than 48 hours must be a first for this country!

To take some positives from the postponement, it was a good chance to get a full 90 minutes into everyone's legs with an in-house game at the training ground. It was played at a high tempo with every player trying to get that starting shirt for this weekend.

Our squad is coming together nicely with just a few more pieces of the jigsaw needing to be added.

It's been a slow summer throughout the Football League in terms of transfers, with a lot of teams deciding to wait until players return from summer holidays before making their move.

The 2019/20 season has finally arrived. Let's make sure we all unite as one to make sure it's a special one.