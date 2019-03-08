new

Joel Byrom column: 'Beating Cambridge is the perfect time to get our first win'

In his CometSport column this week, Stevenage's Joel Byrom previews Saturday's derby with Cambridge United and tells the humorous tale of Scott Laird, a referee and a snowball.

Derby day. What a perfect time to get our first win of the season. Cambridge has always been a difficult game for me no matter who I've played for, but it feels so much better beating them in a Stevenage shirt.

In the past we have had some really tough games against our local neighbours and after not showing our true selves over the two fixtures last season I think we owe them a performance.

I once recall an away game at Cambridge during my first spell here. It was a freezing cold afternoon around the Christmas period and we ground out a hard fought victory. I remember this game fondly as it's the first and probably last time I will ever see a player get booked for throwing a snow ball at the referee during a goal celebration. Scott Laird had many fine moments as Boro player, but I believe this was his finest.

Saturday's game at Forest Green Rovers was the first time this season I didn't see or play the game. By all accounts we should have taken all three points from the game. Things just aren't going our way in the penalty areas at the minute, but I think the change is just around the corner.

It was also really nice to see Tyler Denton and Jason Cowley make their first league starts of the season. Both lads both picked up injuries during the course of pre-season so couldn't make the first impressions they really wanted.

But over the past few weeks both of them have been chomping at the bit and fully deserved to be named in the team last weekend.

Competition for places is finally heating up and it's good to see. With even more players becoming available every weekend it's going to be a difficult team to select in the near future. Once everyone's fit, it will even be difficult to make the bench.

I know the table doesn't look pretty at the minute but I am honestly really excited to get back fit and get into this improving team. Let's kick start our season with a win against our local rivals.