Watch Stevenage FC stars surprise young fans with gifts and goodies

Joel Byrom, Ben Nugent and Liam Smyth spreading the love. Picture: Stevenage FC Archant

Stevenage FC players have been surprising young fans with gifts and tickets as the new football season gets under way.

Dean Parrett, Ben Kennedy and Tyler Denton surprise local fans with some goodies. Picture: Stevenage FC Dean Parrett, Ben Kennedy and Tyler Denton surprise local fans with some goodies. Picture: Stevenage FC

With the club's first home game tomorrow, first team stars have been dropping off tickets, shirts and other goodies to fans across Stevenage.

First to receive some gifts were Jack, Eran, Thomas and Blake, who received season ticket cards and a free shirt courtesy of a home visit by Joel Byrom, Ben Nugent and Liam Smyth.

When the lads turn turn up on your doorstep! #WeAreStevenage pic.twitter.com/TQUYJsLh1B — Stevenage FC ⚪ (@StevenageFC) August 7, 2019

In a widely shared video, the young fans were so shocked they initially closed the door on their hometown heroes, before mum encouraged them to open up and accept the gifts.

Next up were Reuben and Elijah, who got a warm welcome and high-fives from Ben Kennedy, Tyler Denton and Dean Parrett before enjoying a kick-about in the back garden.

One person tweeted: "Happened to mine three years ago and they still talk about it. Well done Stevenage."

Stevenage take on Exeter City at The Lamex Stadium at 3pm tomorrow.