Jamie Fielding adapting to the professional game as he looks to develop further with Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 13:42 06 January 2020

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN

Archant

Jamie Fielding says he has found his eyes well and truly opened after his initial months at Stevenage.

The 20-year-old defender joined Boro in May from Hastings United and has spent the last two months with National League South St Albans City in order to get some much-needed game time.

But moving from part-time football to the professional ranks was not what he expected.

"It's been tough, just adapting to professional football from playing part-time," he said. "It does take time to adapt and I've realised that.

"In my head I was going to come in and smash it and it hasn't worked out that way.

"But it's a test for me and I am more than happy to keep playing and keep working at it so I can get there one day."

And he also believes Graham Westley can lead the Lamex-based side to safety.

Fielding said: "He's come in and been really positive around the players and he can definitely be the one to getting us going forward with all of his experience."

Jamie Fielding adapting to the professional game as he looks to develop further with Stevenage

