Jamie Fielding adapting to the professional game as he looks to develop further with Stevenage

Jamie Fielding in action for St Albans City against Hungerford Town. Picture: JIM STANDEN Archant

Jamie Fielding says he has found his eyes well and truly opened after his initial months at Stevenage.

The 20-year-old defender joined Boro in May from Hastings United and has spent the last two months with National League South St Albans City in order to get some much-needed game time.

But moving from part-time football to the professional ranks was not what he expected.

"It's been tough, just adapting to professional football from playing part-time," he said. "It does take time to adapt and I've realised that.

"In my head I was going to come in and smash it and it hasn't worked out that way.

"But it's a test for me and I am more than happy to keep playing and keep working at it so I can get there one day."

And he also believes Graham Westley can lead the Lamex-based side to safety.

Fielding said: "He's come in and been really positive around the players and he can definitely be the one to getting us going forward with all of his experience."