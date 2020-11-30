Advanced search

Jamie Cumming says both he and Stevenage can push on after wins over Port Vale and Hull City

PUBLISHED: 11:49 01 December 2020

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been pleased with how his loan spell at Stevenage has been going. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been pleased with how his loan spell at Stevenage has been going. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jamie Cumming believes he is adapting and learning by the day during his stay at Stevenage – and wants his adopted club to push on from a very successful week.

The on-loan goalkeeper has made a huge impression at the Lamex Stadium since arriving from Chelsea, where he played in all-conquering youth side.

League Two football with a side that is towards the bottom of the table is therefore far different to what he has ever experienced but it is a learning curve he is delighted to be on.

“Those were good days and days when football was a lot simpler because I had the best team in England by a mile in front of me,” he said reflecting on life at Chelsea and wins in the FA Youth Cup.

“It’s definitely a different challenge in League Two but one I am enjoying and embracing so far.

“Personally it’s been really good [this season]. I’ve adapted really well and I don’t think I’ve looked out of place at all.

“I’m performing well week in, week out.

“As a team though we can build from this. We can start to put a run of results together and start to pull away from the bottom of the table.”

Victory over Port Vale gave Boro a first league win in 11 outings and they followed it up with a penalty shoot-out success over Hull City in the FA Cup on Sunday.

And he believes that the two performances prove that there is enough quality in the squad to climb up the League Two rankings.

He said: “We know that if we play like this every week, then we will pick up results in League Two for sure.

“The physicality of the game is different. There are a lot more crosses into the box.

“Mainly though the big difference is that if you lose at U18 level, it doesn’t matter.

“Here, it means a lot to the staff, to the fans and to the whole club.

“We know the importance of that and we’re hoping we can pick up a few more results in the next few weeks.”

Boro are back in league action tomorrow night (Wednesday) when they travel to Walsall.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Other Stevenage FC News

Jamie Cumming says both he and Stevenage can push on after wins over Port Vale and Hull City

Stevenage appoint former Cambridge and Colchester boss Joe Dunne as new assistant to manager Alex Revell

Stevenage get another home draw as FA Cup third round draw pairs them with another recent Premier League side

‘Anyone but Chelsea’ says on-loan Stevenage keeper after heroics beat Hull City in the FA Cup

Home tie in front of the fans is the hope of Stevenage manager Alex Revell ahead of the FA Cup third round draw

All the FA Cup third round draw details including time, place and ball numbers

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage MP reveals his concerns on COVID tier system ahead of vote in Parliament

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has said he will not be supporting the tier system . Picture: Jacob Savill

Jamie Cumming says both he and Stevenage can push on after wins over Port Vale and Hull City

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has been pleased with how his loan spell at Stevenage has been going. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage Debenhams could be heading for closure three years after opening

Debenhams in Stevenage is set for closure after opening its doors in 2017. Picture: Danny Loo

Arcadia retail empire collapses, with tens of thousands of jobs at risk during run up to Christmas

More than 10,000 jobs are at risk after Arcadia retail group, which owns Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and more, fell into administration overnight. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Dealer jailed for seven years after running county lines drug operation

Hamsa Jama, 31, of Down Close, Northolt, has been jailed for seven years and six months after running a county lines drug dealing operation in Stevenage. Picture: Herts police