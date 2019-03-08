new

Ilias Chair 'the best player that has ever worn a Stevenage Football Club shirt' according to boss Dino Maamria

Ilias Chair of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Bury at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

Stevenage boss Dino Maamria has claimed that Ilias Chair is ‘the best player that has ever worn a Stevenage Football Club shirt’, with the 21-year-old’s loan spell drawing to a close.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria speaks to The Comet's Dan Mountney ahead of the match against Cheltenham Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Chair – who will play his final game for the club tomorrow if Boro don't reach the play-offs – has been a revelation since arriving on loan from QPR in January, scoring six goals and laying on six assists in just 15 games.

Speaking to CometSport's Dan Mountney ahead of Stevenage's final game of the League Two season against Cheltenham, Maamria lauded the attacker, saying: “Ilias is the best player that has ever worn a Stevenage Football Club shirt.

“He's probably the best player that has played in League Two.

You may also want to watch:

“Put all of that aside, I see him everyday and he is a fantastic kid to work with. It is a pleasure to have him.

“If it is his last game, but he's adamant it won't be, we've got to appreciate him. Our fans have enjoyed having him, our players have enjoyed having him and I'm sure he'll be a regular in the Championship next season.”

Maamria believes Chair's relentlessness is what makes him such a special talent, adding: “He got kicked to death at Mansfield last weekend. He got no protection from the referee but he was so brave.

“He kept going, getting on the ball, never shied away from it and that's the difference between a top player and an average player.

“He made things happen to score that goal, he had no right to score it. Not many players can do that but he did.”