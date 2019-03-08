Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Exclusive

Stevenage boss Maamria: 'I want to make sure people are proud of us'

PUBLISHED: 12:17 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 01 August 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria during St Albans City vs Stevenage, Friendly Match Football at Clarence Park on 13th July 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Having been a player, coach and now manager at the Lamex, Stevenage holds a special place in the heart of Dino Maamria.

And he paid an emotional tribute to the club, its fans and the town ahead of the new League Two season.

Maamria played for the club from 2003 to 2006, making more than 100 appearance before acting as Graham Westley's assistant manager as Boro rose up from the Conference to League One in consecutive seasons.

He then took over as manager in 2018 following the departure of Darren Sarll, guiding them to a 10th-placed finish in League Two last season.

And after so many years at the Lamex, the club, its supporters and Stevenage as a town have become special to Maamria.

"Every ex-footballer has one club they are close to," he told CometSport.

"I live in Stevenage, my family are from Stevenage so it means a lot to me, more than any other club I must say that.

You may also want to watch:

"I live it every day. If we win a game I see the happiness in the town, if I don't win a game I see the sadness in the town.

"I'm not a manager who lives 50 miles away, I live it every day.

"I see my little boy Leo, he goes to school when we win a game and everyone is happy, but if we lose a game he gets some stick.

"So I want to win games for my family, for the club and for the town because I want to make sure people are proud of us as a football club."

The new North Stand at the Lamex and some eye-catching new kits have excited the Boro fans, with both season ticket and shirt sales significantly up on last season.

Maamria is delighted to see supporters backing the team, saying: "The fans clearly believe in what we are doing and believe in me.

"That drives me to do even better for them.

"It's fantastic for us, it galvanizes us, it means a lot to the players and we can't wait to play on Saturday, win and celebrate with our fans.

"That's what we do it for day in, day out."

Other Stevenage FC News

Exclusive Boro CEO Tunbridge tells all as club enter new era

Exclusive Vancooten finds home in back three as Boro man targets success

Exclusive Vancooten keen to kick on following superb season for both club and country

Exclusive Defensive joy for Farman as Stevenage stopper raves over young stars

Exclusive Momentum will be key for Farman as keeper reveals delight over new system

Exclusive Rear guard action key for Cuthbert as Boro star eyes clean sheets

Most read stories

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after 'horrific and thuggish' assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum's death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

The Comet weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Local Guide

Most Read

Appeal to help Hatfield victim struggling to walk after major Stevenage crash

Megan Dowsett, 22, from Hatfield was one of the 17 people injured in a crash in Stevenage during a car meet on July 18. Picture: Megan Dowsett

22-year-old jailed after ‘horrific and thuggish’ assaults at Stevenage Leisure Park

Harry Stanley was jailed for nine years for assaulting to men at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Herts police

Grieving children appeal for help to stay in Stevenage family home after mum’s death

Kerren with her mum Kerry, grandmother Chris and brother Andrew. Picture: Kerren Clark.

Stevenage summer beach arrives

Stevenage summer beach is here until the end of August! Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Witness appeal launched after man attacked in Stevenage

Police are appealing for information regarding a serious assault which took place in Stevenage on the weekend. Picture: Gary O'Kane/Getty Images

Latest from the The Comet

Delight for Draper after Hitchin return and Boro pro deal

Hitchin Town's Harry Draper. Picture: Peter Else

Horlock happy to continue Hitchin love story after Top Field return

Hitchin Town's Charlie Horlock. Picture: Peter Else

Boss Burke keen to avoid ‘rollercoaster’ season as Hitchin eye play-off places

Hitchin Town Manager Mark Burke with Assistant Manager Adam Parker during the FA Cup 1st round match at Top Field. Picture: MARTYN HAWORTH

Gregson tempted out of ‘three-week retirement’ by ambitious Stotfold

Luke Gregson on the touchline in the match between Baldock Town and London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin-based Ace Community Care receives ‘good’ CQC rating

Ace Community Care in Hitchin has received a 'good' CQC rating after being told it 'must improve' by inspectors last year. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists