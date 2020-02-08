Advanced search

Hapless Boro leave Westley embarrassed after Orient loss

PUBLISHED: 10:54 08 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 08 February 2020

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

George Marsh of Leyton Orient and Charlie Lakin of Stevenage during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Stevenage boss Graham Westley was left embarrassed after his hapless side lost 3-0 to Leyton Orient at the Lamex on Saturday afternoon - plunging them deeper into relegation trouble.

Sat four points adrift at the bottom of the table before kick-off, Stevenage needed a win to close the gap to Morecambe above them.

But despite a bright start they found themselves 1-0 down thanks to Ruel Sotiriou's powerful strike on 19 minutes.

Quickfire second-half goals from Ousseynou Cissé and Sotiriou just before and after the hour mark wrapped up victory for the away side, leaving Westley fuming.

"It's an embarrassing feeling to be in your home ground and have fans walking out with 20 minutes to go," he said.

"It's an embarrassing feeling to be stood in the dugout watching your team labour without any real sense of purpose.

"It's an embarrassing feeling, that's all you can say. What you've got to do with that feeling is harness it and as a manager I need to look at my team selection, what we did during the week and all the circumstances.

"As players they have to take responsibility and look at whether you did the job you were asked to do to the best of your abilities."

The result means Boro are still four points adrift at the bottom following Morecambe's defeat to Cheltenham, and Westley wants his men to embrace their underdog statues to avoid relegation.

"We are fighting for our lives and we have to decide what we are going to do about it," he said.

"We are in a precarious position, we've got everything to do and we'll be huge underdogs. All we can do is take on that underdog role and do all we can with it."

Stevenage are back in action with two games next week as they travel to Exeter City on Saturday before visiting Bradford City on Tuesday.

