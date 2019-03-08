new

Guthrie hails Stevenage fans as they help Boro over the line in Grimsby win

Kurtis Guthrie of Stevenage scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Grimsby Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 12th October 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage's Kurtis Guthrie was quick to praise the club's fans as they helped get Boro over the line for their first League Two win of the season on Saturday.

Guthrie opened the scoring in the 2-1 win over Grimsby, with Charlie Carter doubling the lead before half-time.

Despite constant pressure after the break and Akheem Rose getting one back 10 minutes from the end, Mark Sampson's side held on for the all-important three points.

"The defence weathered it well and again it shows that we are resilient and there is character there to fight back and do what we need to do," said Guthrie.

"I think it is important for the fans to know. You can see coming towards the end there that they are backing us all the way there and supporting us and it was key.

"We needed to prove to ourselves that we can battle - starting on Tuesday and you have seen it today again.

"We probably dominated most parts of the first half, being very attacking.

"We should have had three at least. It wasn't to be, we took two and we have come out in the second half and weathered the storm.

"Sometimes it is better to have a win under these circumstances rather than just coasting through 3-0 because you don't find to much about yourselves.

"Here, you learn a lot, you go home and look at yourself and know you have worked for your money this week and gave the fans what they wanted."

The win dragged Stevenage off the bottom of the League Two table, but Guthrie was keen to warn against any complacency, saying: "We can't afford to get complacent or anything like that.

"The boys know what position we are in, and we know what we are capable of.

"You see the performances from the boys today, especially in that first-half where you are thinking 'wow, these boys can play and they are strong enough to weather the storm' and the management as well, making all the right decisions."

Boro travel to Port Vale on Saturday, with Guthrie eyeing another win.

"It is important for us to take the momentum from the last two games and roll into next week all guns blazing and get another result," he said.