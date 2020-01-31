Advanced search

new

Grimsby Town 1-3 Stevenage: Boro four points adrift at bottom after Grimsby loss

PUBLISHED: 14:44 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:44 31 January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Graham Westley insists that he his happy with his side despite Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat to Grimsby Town cutting Boro four points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

A Ben Nugent own goal on 17 minutes put the hosts ahead, before second half goals from Billy Clarke and Charles Vernam condemned Boro to defeat.

Charlie Lakin got a late consolation but Stevenage stay bottom of the table as the spectre of relegation from the Football League looms large.

Despite the result, Westley was pleased with his side, saying: "I've just watched a side have 19 shots at an opposition away ground and I thought we took the game to them.

"I saw a lot of good things from the side. The score line is disappointing, of course it is, but I can't talk highly enough of the players.

"I thought their work ethic was phenomenal, there character to take the game forward despite things going against them was exceptional and I saw a lot of good things.

You may also want to watch:

"If our players can go forward and have performances with 19 shots at the opposition goal they won't lose too many football matches.

"Those kind of performances do turn into results, there's no doubt about that."

The situation at the bottom is now even more precerious for Stevenage after Morecambe's 2-0 win away at Walsall on Tuesday night.

The result means Boro are now four points from safety, but Westley insists that the club shouldn't be concerned by other results, instead focusing on themselves.

"We're not going to look at results. I've heard one or two, but there is no point worrying about results," he said.

"We've got to win football matches, that's it. Provided we win enough football matches we'll be fine.

"There are so many things I like the look of, I know what I'm looking for and if you keep working the end results come."

Stevenage are back in action on Saturday when Leyton Orient visit the Lamex Stadium, and Boro will be eyeing a much-needed win against another struggling side if they want to boost hope of surviving the dreaded drop in non-league.

Other Stevenage FC News

new Grimsby Town 1-3 Stevenage: Boro four points adrift at bottom after Grimsby loss

new Stevenage 1-2 Plymouth: Westley rages over handball as Stevenage lose to Argyle

new Dreams of Wembley end for Boro as Westley takes blame for Grecian tragedy

Stevenage out of EFL Trophy after 3-0 loss at Exeter City

new Stevenage coach Sampson branded a 'snake and spineless c***' by ex-boss Maamria following sacking

Stevenage coach Sampson's racism charge 'not proven' as FA conclude investigation

Most read stories

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

A big house and BMW to homelessness - how Stevenage Haven saved Gary's life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Poll Stevenage Old Town parking permits - the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Comet e-edition E-edition
Local Guide

Most Read

Driver crashes into Stevenage roundabout after suffering medical episode at the wheel

Police have been called to Broadhall Way roundabout in Stevenage following a crash. Picture: Archant

Have you seen this wanted man from Stevenage?

Bryan Field from Stevenage is wanted by police for a number of offences, including theft and assaulting a police officer. Picture: Herts police

Letchworth family in urgent plea to save 200 guinea pigs

Jane Evans and her family have been told they have four weeks to close down their Letchworth guinea pig sanctuary. Picture: Jane Evans

A big house and BMW to homelessness – how Stevenage Haven saved Gary’s life

Staff at Stevenage Haven. Picture: Jacob Savill

Stevenage Old Town parking permits – the nine roads affected if plans go ahead

The council proposes to bring in parking permits for crowded residential roads in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Andy Prior

Latest from the The Comet

Historic Letchworth building facing demolition after apartments and office space plans put forward

The Town Lodge building could be knocked down after a new planning permission submitted last month. Picture: Archant

Letchworth pull off shock comeback to earn victory over rivals Datchworth

Datchworth V Letchworth . Picture: Karyn Haddon

Have you seen this wanted man? Reappeal over Hitchin assault

Herts police relaunch wanted appeal for 24-year-old Peterborough man, Krystien Do Tuan. Picture: Herts police

Back-to-back wins for Hitchin as Alvechurch brushed aside

Lewis Barker in action against Alvechurch. Picture: Peter Else

Grimsby Town 1-3 Stevenage: Boro four points adrift at bottom after Grimsby loss

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020
Drive 24