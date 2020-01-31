new

Grimsby Town 1-3 Stevenage: Boro four points adrift at bottom after Grimsby loss

Stevenage manager Graham Westley during Stevenage vs Colchester United, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 4th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Stevenage boss Graham Westley insists that he his happy with his side despite Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat to Grimsby Town cutting Boro four points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Ben Nugent own goal on 17 minutes put the hosts ahead, before second half goals from Billy Clarke and Charles Vernam condemned Boro to defeat.

Charlie Lakin got a late consolation but Stevenage stay bottom of the table as the spectre of relegation from the Football League looms large.

Despite the result, Westley was pleased with his side, saying: "I've just watched a side have 19 shots at an opposition away ground and I thought we took the game to them.

"I saw a lot of good things from the side. The score line is disappointing, of course it is, but I can't talk highly enough of the players.

"I thought their work ethic was phenomenal, there character to take the game forward despite things going against them was exceptional and I saw a lot of good things.

You may also want to watch:

"If our players can go forward and have performances with 19 shots at the opposition goal they won't lose too many football matches.

"Those kind of performances do turn into results, there's no doubt about that."

The situation at the bottom is now even more precerious for Stevenage after Morecambe's 2-0 win away at Walsall on Tuesday night.

The result means Boro are now four points from safety, but Westley insists that the club shouldn't be concerned by other results, instead focusing on themselves.

"We're not going to look at results. I've heard one or two, but there is no point worrying about results," he said.

"We've got to win football matches, that's it. Provided we win enough football matches we'll be fine.

"There are so many things I like the look of, I know what I'm looking for and if you keep working the end results come."

Stevenage are back in action on Saturday when Leyton Orient visit the Lamex Stadium, and Boro will be eyeing a much-needed win against another struggling side if they want to boost hope of surviving the dreaded drop in non-league.